 

Mindy Kaling Talks About Coping With 'a Lot of Panic' as Single Mother

Mindy Kaling Talks About Coping With 'a Lot of Panic' as Single Mother
Instagram
Celebrity

The former star of 'The Office' talks about being the breadwinner in her house while trying to become 'a good role model' as a single parent to her children.

  • Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Mindy Kaling "panics a lot" about being a single mother. The 44-year-old actress has Katherine, six, and three-year-old Spender from a previous relationship and explained that whilst she finds being a single parent "really rewarding," she is aware that she is the sole earner in the house and she needs to provide for them.

"It's really rewarding, being a mom and spending time with these two people who look like me. I love them, and they're so funny. In terms of my career, I'm a single mom, I'm the breadwinner in the house," she told WSJ Magazine.

  Editors' Pick

"So there's a lot of panic that comes with that, the buck stops with me, I have to earn money for them. Having kids is everything - wanting to be a good role model and wanting to produce content that doesn't embarrass them and makes them proud is another layer to my life and a complication that I welcome."

The former "The Office" star - who has never publicly revealed the identity of her children's father - also explained that she was in such a minority growing up that it is "inspiring" to know that her own kids will grow up in a world where diversity is more celebrated amongst the youth of today as she watches her children "embrace" their identities.

She said, "When I was growing up, I was one of two Indian kids through my entire middle and high school. We didn't live in a really Indian area. I felt so othered and that I needed to hide that identity. Now what's really inspiring about young people and young women of color is how much they embrace their identities."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Naomi Campbell Opens Up on Her Children's 'Beautiful' Baptism

Constance Wu Shocked by Never-Ending Laundry She Has to Do as Mom of Two
Related Posts
Mindy Kaling Uses Rice Powder as Anti-Aging Skincare

Mindy Kaling Uses Rice Powder as Anti-Aging Skincare

Mindy Kaling Feels Her Skin Has Got Better Since Becoming Mom

Mindy Kaling Feels Her Skin Has Got Better Since Becoming Mom

Mindy Kaling Details How Her Definition of Beauty Has 'Evolved' Over Time

Mindy Kaling Details How Her Definition of Beauty Has 'Evolved' Over Time

Mindy Kaling Dishes on Daughter's Passion for 'Beauty and Make-up'

Mindy Kaling Dishes on Daughter's Passion for 'Beauty and Make-up'

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers
  • Feb 28, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts
  • Feb 28, 2024

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men
  • Feb 28, 2024

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster
  • Feb 28, 2024

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Most Read
Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-26 15:37:20

Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors