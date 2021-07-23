 
 

'Big Brother' Season 23 Recap: Former Head of Household Is Eliminated After Wild Week

'Big Brother' Season 23 Recap: Former Head of Household Is Eliminated After Wild Week
CBS
TV

In a new episode of the long-running CBS reality show, houseguest Kyland Young takes over the coveted Head of Household title and takes revenge on Frenchie.

  • Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - A new episode of "Big Brother" season 23, which aired on Thursday, July 22, saw the aftermath of the chaotic week in the previous episode. The new outing featured Kyland Young taking over the Head of Household title from Frenchie.

Kyland put Frenchie on the block, just like what Frenchie did to him previously. He also sent Britini D'Angelo on the block alongside Frenchie. Meanwhile, Derek Xiao once again won the Power of Veto competition for the second week in a row.

It was time to vote and Britini tried to convince the houseguests that she deserved to stay in the house with a unique rap. As for Frenchie, he said, "I'm not here to say something funny, but I would love to keep these experiences going with you guys. And if not, you guys always have a friend in me." Unfortunately for Frenchie, he lost 11 to 1 and was eliminated.

  See also...

In an interview with host Julie Chen, Frenchie said that he was okay with being sent home because he missed his kids. He also showed support for Derek F a.k.a. Big D, saying, "He's such an amazing person. Even though we come from totally different walks of life, it's amazing how two people can walk in this house and just have an instant connection. And Derek and I both did that."

The remaining houseguests then competed to be the next HOH. They had to answer true or false questions about a video of former "Celebrity Big Brother" houseguest Tom Green interviewing people on the streets of Toronto that they watched prior. Those who got the wrong answers were eliminated from the game with the last remaining houseguest becoming the new HOH. Xavier Prather eventually won the game.

Xavier would nominate the next two houseguests on the chopping block but it will only be revealed in the next episode of "Big Brother". Season 23 airs on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 P.M. ET/PT on CBS.

You can share this post!

Kim Kardashian and Kids Support Kanye West With Surprise Appearance at Album Listening Party

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Instagram Debut With Leah Remini's Assistance
Related Posts
'Big Brother 23' Houseguest Christie Valdiserri Replaced by Claire Rehfuss Due to COVID-19

'Big Brother 23' Houseguest Christie Valdiserri Replaced by Claire Rehfuss Due to COVID-19

'Big Brother' Alum Mike 'Boogie' Malin Sentenced to 2 Years Probation for Stalking Dr. Will Kirby

'Big Brother' Alum Mike 'Boogie' Malin Sentenced to 2 Years Probation for Stalking Dr. Will Kirby

Nikki Grahame's Ex Pete Bennett Mourns Death of the 'Big Brother' Alum

Nikki Grahame's Ex Pete Bennett Mourns Death of the 'Big Brother' Alum

'BB' Alum Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Surprise Themselves With 'Unexpected' Romance

'BB' Alum Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Surprise Themselves With 'Unexpected' Romance

Most Read
Fired 'The Doctors' Host Accuses the Show of Racial Discrimination and Sexual Harassment in Lawsuit
TV

Fired 'The Doctors' Host Accuses the Show of Racial Discrimination and Sexual Harassment in Lawsuit

Mila Kunis Enlists Husband Ashton Kutcher as She Develops Animated Series as NFTs

Mila Kunis Enlists Husband Ashton Kutcher as She Develops Animated Series as NFTs

'AGT' Recap: The Last Batch of Acts Impress the Judges in Final Night of Auditions

'AGT' Recap: The Last Batch of Acts Impress the Judges in Final Night of Auditions

'American Horror Story' Production Put on Brakes After Positive Test of COVID-19

'American Horror Story' Production Put on Brakes After Positive Test of COVID-19

Bridget Moynahan to Return for 'Sex and the City' Revival

Bridget Moynahan to Return for 'Sex and the City' Revival

Neil Gaiman to Adapt 'Anansi Boys' Into Limited Series With Lenny Henry

Neil Gaiman to Adapt 'Anansi Boys' Into Limited Series With Lenny Henry

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Taken Aback by Reports About 'RHOC' Hiring Her Two Friends After Her Firing

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Taken Aback by Reports About 'RHOC' Hiring Her Two Friends After Her Firing

Jason Momoa Working on Rock Climbing TV Contest

Jason Momoa Working on Rock Climbing TV Contest

Production of 'Westworld' Season 4 Hampered by Positive COVID-19 Test

Production of 'Westworld' Season 4 Hampered by Positive COVID-19 Test

ABC News Cancels Bill O'Reilly Accuser's Appearance on 'The View'

ABC News Cancels Bill O'Reilly Accuser's Appearance on 'The View'

Courteney Cox Says Emmy Nomination for 'Friends' Reunion Is Not What She's Looking for

Courteney Cox Says Emmy Nomination for 'Friends' Reunion Is Not What She's Looking for

Sean Penn Allegedly Requires Entire 'Gaslit' Crew to Be Vaccinated Before Resuming Production

Sean Penn Allegedly Requires Entire 'Gaslit' Crew to Be Vaccinated Before Resuming Production

'Big Brother' Season 23 Recap: Former Head of Household Is Eliminated After Wild Week

'Big Brother' Season 23 Recap: Former Head of Household Is Eliminated After Wild Week