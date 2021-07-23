'Big Brother' Season 23 Recap: Former Head of Household Is Eliminated After Wild Week

CBS TV

In a new episode of the long-running CBS reality show, houseguest Kyland Young takes over the coveted Head of Household title and takes revenge on Frenchie.

AceShowbiz - A new episode of "Big Brother" season 23, which aired on Thursday, July 22, saw the aftermath of the chaotic week in the previous episode. The new outing featured Kyland Young taking over the Head of Household title from Frenchie.

Kyland put Frenchie on the block, just like what Frenchie did to him previously. He also sent Britini D'Angelo on the block alongside Frenchie. Meanwhile, Derek Xiao once again won the Power of Veto competition for the second week in a row.

It was time to vote and Britini tried to convince the houseguests that she deserved to stay in the house with a unique rap. As for Frenchie, he said, "I'm not here to say something funny, but I would love to keep these experiences going with you guys. And if not, you guys always have a friend in me." Unfortunately for Frenchie, he lost 11 to 1 and was eliminated.

In an interview with host Julie Chen, Frenchie said that he was okay with being sent home because he missed his kids. He also showed support for Derek F a.k.a. Big D, saying, "He's such an amazing person. Even though we come from totally different walks of life, it's amazing how two people can walk in this house and just have an instant connection. And Derek and I both did that."

The remaining houseguests then competed to be the next HOH. They had to answer true or false questions about a video of former "Celebrity Big Brother" houseguest Tom Green interviewing people on the streets of Toronto that they watched prior. Those who got the wrong answers were eliminated from the game with the last remaining houseguest becoming the new HOH. Xavier Prather eventually won the game.

Xavier would nominate the next two houseguests on the chopping block but it will only be revealed in the next episode of "Big Brother". Season 23 airs on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 P.M. ET/PT on CBS.