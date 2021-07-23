Keyshia Cole Admits 'This Is So Hard' in First Statement on Mom's Death

Instagram Celebrity

Breaking her silence after her biological mother passed away on her 61st birthday, the 'Love' singer remembers Frankie Lons' sense of humor as one of her best traits.

AceShowbiz - Keyshia Cole has finally broken her silence, days after her mother Frankie Lons passed away. Taking to her Instagram account to pay tribute to her biological mother, the R&B artist admitted that it "is so hard" to accept the loss of her mom.

On Thursday, July 22, the 39-year-old singer/songwriter shared her pictures with her mother. "This is so hard man. Can't really even find the words. SMH," she wrote in the caption. "I honestly don't even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this... Ever!!!"

Paying tribute to her mother, Keyshia continued, "but you will be missed. It's crazy because... For weeks I've been quoting you, from the goose that laid the golden egg, to calling Neffe shoes slow burners, cause they were bought scuffed up already your humor was unmatched!!!"

She went on praising Frankie's sense of humor, which the "Love" singer dubbed as one of her mother's best traits. "Naturally so funny, that's what I loved about your personality.... we all did," so she gushed.

Keyshia also thanked those who have been supporting her through the hard times. "I created this post to show my love and appreciation for your life and I would like to thank my fans + supporters, shooot your supporters and fans, for being here with us during these hard times, and the love that you all have for us.....," she wrote.

Keyshia concluded her statement by sharing her plans to honor her late mother's wish. "the love for all your children was definitely felt. When u said all you want is to have ALL OF YOUR CHILDREN IN ONE PLACE, AT ONE TIME meant the most to you, And I'm completely down to do that for you," so she declared, "Even through our differences .... WE LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! Frank da bank!"

Frankie died on Sunday, July 18, the same day she was celebrating her born day, at her Oakland home. She apparently overdosed after taking drugs while partying, relapsing on a long, hard-fought journey to sobriety.

Confirming the news, Keyshia's sister Elite Noel posted on her Instagram Story, "Worse [sic] pain ever.... to see my mama in a body bag on her birthday! My heart so f**king broke."

Keyshia was given up by Frankie and her biological father Virgil Hunter for adoption at 2 years old. She ended up being raised by family friends Leon and Yvonne Cole, and reunited with her birth parents later as an adult. Keyshia documented her relationship with her biological mother and Frankie's struggle with addiction on television and social media.