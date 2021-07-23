Tommy Dorfman Reintroduces Herself After Quietly Living as Trans Woman for a Year

Time Magazine/Gizelle Hernandez Celebrity

The '13 Reasons Why' actor has officially come out as a trans woman and showed off her new look after privately embracing her gender identity for the past year.

AceShowbiz - "13 Reasons Why" actor Tommy Dorfman has been privately identifying and living as a trans woman for the past year.

In a new interview with Time magazine, the 29 year old explains she won't be changing her name.

"I'm named after my mom's brother, who passed a month after I was born, and I feel very connected to that name, to an uncle who held me as he was dying," Dorfman says. "This is an evolution of Tommy. I'm becoming more Tommy."

"It is not transition. Or it is, but not as an idea of going somewhere. Just that I am actually myself."

Tommy is grateful to Lena Dunham, who gave her her first role as a woman last year (20), adding, "It (role) was so exciting and validating. And personally, it's wild to be 29 and going through puberty again. Some days I feel like I'm 14."

Dorfman also revealed she's rethinking her romantic identity, explaining, "I was in a nine-year relationship, in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man. I love him so much, but we've been learning that as a trans woman, what I'm interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man."

"So we've had incredible conversations to redefine our relationship as friends. Transitioning has been liberating and clarifying."