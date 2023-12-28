Trans Actress Tommy Dorfman Calls Out Delta Staff for 'Intentional' Misgendering in Viral Video

 

The '13 Reasons Why' star shares a TikTok video in which she's seen having an argument with two staff members, who allegedly 'intentionally' misgendered her at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

AceShowbiz - Transgender actress Tommy Dorfman accused Delta Air Lines employees of transphobia. The "13 Reasons Why" star shared a video on her TikTok page in which she was seen having an argument with two staff members, who allegedly "intentionally" misgendered her at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

In the clip, which has been deleted, one staffer could be heard using Tommy's preferred pronoun "she" before switching to "he." That prompted the 31-year-old star to interrupt him and furiously point out, "You just misgendered me again. Multiple times. Both of you have."

The agent calmly responded, "It wasn't intentional, but if you want to take it personal, that's also OK." Tommy continued to slam the workers, one of whom later called out her for her "condescending" tone and threatened to escort her from the airport.

"If you want to continue, I'll have Port Authority escort you out of the building right this moment if you want to play that game with me," he warned. "Would you like to continue three days before Christmas? I really don't mind."

In the caption, Tommy explained that the male staffer, named Tristan, "was fine with" the footage being shared online. "when you try to advocate for yourself at @delta and are met woth [sic] even more transpbobia [sic] and threats of being arrested at laguardia," she noted. "didnt realize it was condescending to flag a human rights violation after another employee misgendered me incessantly."

In response to the issue, a spokesperson for Delta said in a statement that the airline was "aware of the video and looking into the matter, including reaching out to our customer to understand more about what occurred."

Tommy came out as transgender in 2021. The "Love in the Time of Corona" star said in an interview with TIME magazine, "We're talking today to discuss my gender. For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as a woman - a trans woman." She added, "Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy."

