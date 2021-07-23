Kevin Hart Rejected Offer to Travel to Space Due to Security Concerns

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' actor reveals he was offered to fly to space but had to turn it down, citing security concerns following previous space shuttle disasters.

Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kevin Hart was offered the chance to go to space, but turned it down over safety concerns.

The "Ride Along" star cited previous space shuttle disasters as his reason for choosing not to ride along with astronauts.

"I was offered a seat on a shuttle to space, and the offer came with wanting to document a celebrity's experience," he said on his satellite radio show "Straight From the Hart".

"Not only did I turn it down; I said, 'I would love to know the record of space shuttles that made it versus the ones that didn't. What's the record of success versus non-success? And that's my reason. That number is too close...' It's too f**king close. And that's that for me."

The "Laugh at My Pain" stand-up star said he has too much to live for to risk his life now, but might consider the offer in another 20 years or so.

"Now, if I'm on the other side of life - if I'm 60, 65 - my kids are a certain age. I've seen all the flowers blossom and I'd have lived life, that's something that you punctuate it with. At this point, when you've got these little ones - nah, I can't f**k around with space at this point."

The comic has four children, who range in age from 10 months to 16 years old.

Hart did not specify who had made the offer, but it was likely not billionaire businessmen Jeff Bezos or Richard Branson, who blasted off on space flights in recent weeks.

The funnyman said the project would have taken "30 or 45 days" of training before taking "a 60 to 90 minute trip."