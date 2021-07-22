Courtney Stodden Tells Chrissy Teigen to Promote Anti-Bullying Instead of Lamenting Cancel Culture

Instagram Celebrity

While attending a PETA event, the 'Celebrity Big Brother' alum claims that they haven't 'received anything' from the 'Chrissy's Court' star in regards to apology for past cyberbullying.

Jul 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Courtney Stodden has reacted to Chrissy Teigen's statement about cancel culture. In a new interview, the former star of "Celebrity Big Brother" said that the "Chrissy's Court" star had better promote anti-bullying instead of continuing to gripe about being in the "cancel club."

"I have a message for [Chrissy]," the "Couples Therapy" alum said in an interview with TMZ on Wednesday, July 21 while attending a People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) event. The 26-year-old added, "Continuing to gripe about being in 'cancel club' or whatever that is - I think, step out, take your part and maybe do something with charities. Step out and do something anti-bullying if she really means what she says - get out, do something and it really helps the spirit. It does."

Courtney, who came out as non-binary in April, went on to reveal that Chrissy hasn't reached them out. "You know what, I haven't received anything from her. I don't know what she's talking about," the reality star told the publication. They then continued, "I don't know - she never reached out to my team, I haven't gotten any emails, anything, so."

Chrissy was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 20 when she was caught by TMZ paparazzi. When the 35-year-old model was asked about how long she could be a member of the "cancel club," she joked, "I don't know, it could be forever. I have no idea. I don't know."

Chrissy also told the camera operators, "I have decided I'm not getting involved in anyone's s**t ever again." The wife of John Legend went on to claim that she had "reached out" to Courtney. "I texted her," she said, vowing in the brief interview to "live my life and take care of my kids and family."

On July 14, Chrissy reflected on being one of the "cancel club" members. Taking to her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Iiiii don't really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s**t in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn't feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race." She added, "But I do know that however I'm handling this now isn't the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again."

"I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I'm not used to any other way!!" Chrissy continued. The former co-host of "Lip Sync Battle" began to say that she has learned a lot from "cancel club," saying, "Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it's impossible to know til you're in it. And it's hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you've clearly done something wrong."

Chrissy stated, "If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch!" She then ended her lengthy message by saying, "Thank u and goodbye I love u."