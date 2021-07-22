 
 

Courtney Stodden Tells Chrissy Teigen to Promote Anti-Bullying Instead of Lamenting Cancel Culture

Courtney Stodden Tells Chrissy Teigen to Promote Anti-Bullying Instead of Lamenting Cancel Culture
Instagram
Celebrity

While attending a PETA event, the 'Celebrity Big Brother' alum claims that they haven't 'received anything' from the 'Chrissy's Court' star in regards to apology for past cyberbullying.

  • Jul 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Courtney Stodden has reacted to Chrissy Teigen's statement about cancel culture. In a new interview, the former star of "Celebrity Big Brother" said that the "Chrissy's Court" star had better promote anti-bullying instead of continuing to gripe about being in the "cancel club."

"I have a message for [Chrissy]," the "Couples Therapy" alum said in an interview with TMZ on Wednesday, July 21 while attending a People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) event. The 26-year-old added, "Continuing to gripe about being in 'cancel club' or whatever that is - I think, step out, take your part and maybe do something with charities. Step out and do something anti-bullying if she really means what she says - get out, do something and it really helps the spirit. It does."

Courtney, who came out as non-binary in April, went on to reveal that Chrissy hasn't reached them out. "You know what, I haven't received anything from her. I don't know what she's talking about," the reality star told the publication. They then continued, "I don't know - she never reached out to my team, I haven't gotten any emails, anything, so."

Chrissy was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 20 when she was caught by TMZ paparazzi. When the 35-year-old model was asked about how long she could be a member of the "cancel club," she joked, "I don't know, it could be forever. I have no idea. I don't know."

  See also...

Chrissy also told the camera operators, "I have decided I'm not getting involved in anyone's s**t ever again." The wife of John Legend went on to claim that she had "reached out" to Courtney. "I texted her," she said, vowing in the brief interview to "live my life and take care of my kids and family."

On July 14, Chrissy reflected on being one of the "cancel club" members. Taking to her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Iiiii don't really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s**t in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn't feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race." She added, "But I do know that however I'm handling this now isn't the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again."

"I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I'm not used to any other way!!" Chrissy continued. The former co-host of "Lip Sync Battle" began to say that she has learned a lot from "cancel club," saying, "Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it's impossible to know til you're in it. And it's hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you've clearly done something wrong."

Chrissy stated, "If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch!" She then ended her lengthy message by saying, "Thank u and goodbye I love u."

You can share this post!

Lala Kent Appears to Shade Megan Fox for Skipping 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' Premiere

ABC News Cancels Bill O'Reilly Accuser's Appearance on 'The View'
Related Posts
Courtney Stodden Shows Off 'Beautiful' Sparkle to Announce Engagement

Courtney Stodden Shows Off 'Beautiful' Sparkle to Announce Engagement

Courtney Stodden's Mom Wants Chrissy Teigen to Make Direct Apology to Her Daughter

Courtney Stodden's Mom Wants Chrissy Teigen to Make Direct Apology to Her Daughter

Courtney Stodden Chooses to Forgive Chrissy Teigen but Doesn't Think Her Apology Is Sincere

Courtney Stodden Chooses to Forgive Chrissy Teigen but Doesn't Think Her Apology Is Sincere

Courtney Stodden Claims to Have Received 'Can't Wait for You to Die' DM From Chrissy Teigen

Courtney Stodden Claims to Have Received 'Can't Wait for You to Die' DM From Chrissy Teigen

Most Read
Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry
Celebrity

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It

Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing

Nikki and Brie Bella's Brother Announces Split From His Wife of 10 Years

Nikki and Brie Bella's Brother Announces Split From His Wife of 10 Years

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party