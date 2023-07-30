Courtney Stodden Splits From Fiance Chris Sheng After Two Years of Engagement

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' alum, who came out as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, says they're 'looking forward to telling [their] story' following their breakup from the film producer.

Jul 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Courtney Stodden is back on the market. The "Celebrity Big Brother" alum, who came out as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, confirmed through their representative that they are no longer engaged to Chris Sheng.

"Courtney is now a single woman," the representative revealed to Page Six. "She is looking forward to telling her story."

Courtney announced their engagement to Chris back in May 2021. At that time, they shared a boomerang clip of themselves giving a closer look at their giant sparkler. The 28-year-old captioned the post, "I said yes ...OH and the ring made me gag it's so beautiful #engaged #stopasianhate #diamondsareagirlsbestfriend."

Chris, in the meantime, let out photos of the ring and their dimly lit proposal dinner on his own page. "So this happened! Not how I planned but the moment was right. On Friday, May 28 I proposed to the love of my life and they said Yes. I feel so blessed and fortunate," the film producer raved in the accompanying message.

"We have both grown so much since we first met, and the fact that we have both been able to grow into better, stronger, more secure individuals while still being in a relationship together makes me have faith that this partnership will last a lifetime. For the first time we're both experiencing unconditional love. The truest kind of love," he continued. "The kind where we may not always like each other but will ALWAYS love and respect each other. I promise to always be your rock, support, and shoulder to lean on - no matter what. I got you. Ily."

Courtney and Chris started dating in 2017 amid the former's split from now-ex-husband, actor Doug Hutchison. When speaking to Us Weekly in March 2020, they said, "I've been dating the same guy for three years, Chris [Sheng]. I am working on myself every day."

The former "Couples Therapy" star was just 16 when they got married to then-50-year-old Doug. The couple called it quits in 2017 and their divorce was finalized in January 2020. In March of the same year, the model accused their ex-husband of grooming and verbal abuse.

You can share this post!