 

Courtney Stodden Marks 29th Birthday With 'Fierce Independence' After Calling Off Engagement

The busty model who rose to notoriety as a teen bride is planning to wrap up her twenties with 'boss moves only' as she celebrates her turning 29 years old.

  • Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Courtney Stodden feels liberated after turning 29. The TV star marked their latest birthday on Tuesday, August 29 and Courtney has taken to social media to acknowledge the landmark.

"Feeling free. 28, I needed you [tears emoji]. You pushed me to become a stronger woman. Ringing in 29 with fierce independence in my own place, on my own - for the first time in my life. I have so much gratitude in my soul and immense excitement for what's to come," Courtney wrote on Instagram.

"I'm going to wrap up the decade of my twenties with boss moves only and additions that make ME happy [wink and celebration emojis] #29 #birthdaygirl #august29 #healing #chakras #meditation #healingjourney #prayer #mentalhealthawareness #virgo #zodiac #explorepage #reels (sic)."

  Editors' Pick

Courtney actually split from Chris Sheng back in July. The TV star and the filmmaker ended their engagement, with a rep revealing that Courtney intended to discuss their break-up publicly. The rep told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, "Courtney is now a single woman. She is looking forward to telling her story."

Courtney - who is non-binary - got engaged to Chris in 2021 when they announced the news via social media. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Courtney said at the time, "I said yes ... OH and the ring made me gag it's so beautiful (sic)."

Chris also deleted his engagement post from Instagram. The filmmaker wrote at the time, "We have both grown so much since we first met, and the fact that we have both been able to grow into better, stronger, more secure individuals while still being in a relationship together makes me have faith that this partnership will last a lifetime. For the first time we're both experiencing unconditional love."

