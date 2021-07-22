ABC News Cancels Bill O'Reilly Accuser's Appearance on 'The View'

Instagram TV

Andrea Mackri was initially set to appear in the Wednesday, July 21 episode of 'The View' to discuss her allegations before O'Reilly was granted with a temporary restraining order.

AceShowbiz - Bill O'Reilly's sexual misconduct accuser has been reportedly blocked from appearing on "The View". Andrea Mackris, a former Fox News producer, was initially set to appear in the Wednesday, July 21 episode of "The View" to discuss her allegations before O'Reilly was granted with a temporary restraining order.

Of the last-minute shift, an ABC spokesperson said in a statement, "We were notified late yesterday about a temporary restraining order issued by a court against Andrea Mackris." The statement continued, "We decided to postpone her interview pending further developments." Despite the postponement, ABC claimed, "We look forward to welcoming her to 'The View' at a later date."

Mackris, meanwhile, shared to The Daily Beast, "I hope the days of the law allowing the silencing of women are over. I will continue to fight for my voice." As for O'Reilly, his legal team praised ABC for doing "the right thing by cancelling Ms. Mackris' planned appearance on 'The View'."

Mackris, who settled a sexual harassment lawsuit against O'Reilly in 2004, signed a non-disclosure agreement as part of her settlement. His lawyers argued to the court that by appearing on the show, she intended "to further materially breach her legal obligations tomorrow morning, live on national television."

Earlier this month, Mackris detailed the alleged sexual harassment in an interview with The Daily Beast earlier this month. She revealed that the harassment included "lewd, menacing telephone calls and conversations." Mackris continued, "I may not get the past 17 years back, but there is one way I can retrieve my power from this storm of lies, loss, greed, and grief."

O'Reilly exited Fox News in 2017 after The New York Times published a report on settlements that he and the company reached with five women. Following the departure, O'Reilly has since been doing a regular radio show and podcast.