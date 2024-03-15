 

Journalist Wants 'Evil' Jay-Z to Be Investigated for His Alleged Mistress' Sudden Passing

Liz Crokin, a journalist who was preparing to write a tell-all about the rapper's alleged mistress Cathy White, claims there's something suspicious with circumstances surrounding her 2011 death.

AceShowbiz - Jay-Z could be the next Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, according to a journalist. Liz Crokin, who was set to write a tell-all about Jigga's allegedly mistress Cathy White, has publicly called for an investigation into her sudden passing in 2011.

Liz, who was set to interview Cathy just days before she died, wants the rapper to be investigated in connection to his alleged mistress' death. "It's only a matter of time before spirit cooking Jay Z is exposed like Diddy," she posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"There's a reason Kanye said Jay's got murderers. I would know," the journalist added. She went on claiming, "He's evil to the core. I pray there will be justice for Cathy White one day."

Cathy had allegedly been caught creeping with Jay-Z in 2010, when he's already married to Beyonce Knowles, and the rumors were spreading like wildfire. According to Liz, who used to work for Star Magazine, Cathy initially denied that she knew Jay-Z and partied with him, but after Liz confronted Cathy with pictures of her, Jay-Z and Diddy at Tao nightclub in Las Vegas, Cathy said she would consider going public with her story.

However, that story never happened because Cathy died shortly afterwards. Liz said she strongly feels that the fitness and beauty expert was murdered and did not suffer a brain aneurysm like her autopsy report said.

"I found it highly suspicious that a seemingly healthy 28-year-old woman would drop dead from an aneurism," Liz wrote. She said sources told her that Cathy had planned to go public about her alleged affair with Jay-Z prior to her death. Liz noted that days after she learned about Cathy's passing, Beyonce announced her pregnancy with Blue Ivy's at the 2011 MTV VMAs.

"It would've been a PR nightmare for Beyonce and Jay Z if Cathy did a tell-all around the time they had crafted her over-the-top pregnancy announcement," the journalist claimed. She went on insisting that media outlets at the time alleged that Cathy's friend Claudia Jordan was convinced an "A-list rapper had her friend killed."

