 
 

Production of 'Westworld' Season 4 Hampered by Positive COVID-19 Test

News of the cult series' filming suspension comes just a day after production on the second season of streaming comedy 'Woke' got halted for one day due to coronavirus diagnosis.

  • Jul 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Production on the fourth season of cult TV show "Westworld" has been suspended following a positive COVID-19 test.

The test came from Warner Bros. TV's rigorous scheme put in place to keep the set healthy and producers have briefly shut down filming. The pause in filming is reported to be done for two days in the next week.

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, "Westworld" stars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris and Thandie Newton. Aaron Paul, Jimmi Simpson, Tessa Thompson and Luke Hemsworth are also among the cast ensemble.

The news comes a day after production on the second season of streaming comedy "Woke" was halted for a day on Tuesday, July 20. An unnamed studio official in Atlanta, Georgia was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Production has resumed, according to Variety.

"Woke", which stars Lamorne Morris as a cartoonist, began filming its second season last month. The show premiered on U.S. streaming service Hulu in September 2020 and was renewed in November.

Any unvaccinated members of the "Woke" crew, who came in close contact with the person who tested positive, will have to self-isolate for two weeks. Variety reports those people will likely be replaced.

Other productions impacted by the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus include Netflix's period drama "Bridgerton" and "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" in the U.K.

Additionally, Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story" has reportedly paused production for the rest of this week following a COVID positive test. The filming of season 10, "Double Feature", was said to be put on halt at least until the end of the week.

