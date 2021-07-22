Prince George Smiles Widely in His 8th Birthday Portrait

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Prince George turns 8 on Thursday, July 22. To commemorate the big day, his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton released on Wednesday a gorgeous picture of the birthday boy on their official Instagram account.

In the said photo, which was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, George was seen sitting on a Land Rover Defender. Sporting a blue-and-orange striped polo shirt, the young royal showed his brightest smile to the camera. "Turning eight(!) tomorrow," the caption read.

Fans then took to the comment section to send well-wishes for the birthday boy and also praise Kate for the snap. "Happy Birthday, Prince George! The world loves you #WeLoveYouPrinceGeorge," a fan wrote. "Oh my goodness look how much he resembles his Dad..and grandmother. Happy Birthday, young Prince!" another fan gushed.

"Her highness photography never disappoints," someone raved. "What a lovely photo as always from The Duchess, George is looking so grown up," one other remarked, while another comment read, "Thank you, Your Royal Highnesses for sharing this lovely photograph of the Prince!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRINCE GEORGE!!!"

It has been a tradition for the Cambridges to release a new official portrait for every one of George's birthdays. In a portrait for his 7th birthday, George was seen donning a green army polo shirt while adorably grinning. The picture was also taken by his mom.

George's 8th birthday seemingly marks a sartorial shift for the young prince. As many etiquette experts noted that boys in aristocratic circles will start wear pants at this age, George indeed has been wearing grown-up clothing lately. He even was seen twinning with his father in several recent occasions.

"He is growing up fast and more of a young man than a little boy now," Sophie Mirman, founder and creative director at Trotters, recently told PEOPLE. "I think his parents are fantastic at judging what to wear and when."