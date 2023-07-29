 

Renee Zellweger Loves 'Low-Key Lifestyle' With Ant Anstead and His Children
Instead of making public appearances, the 'Bridget Jones's Diary' actress and her television presenter partner enjoy hanging out at home with his children.

  • Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Renee Zellweger loves a "low-key lifestyle" despite her global fame. The 54-year-old actress has been in a relationship with TV presenter Ant Anstead, 44, since 2021 and now a source has claimed that they prefer to "hang out at home" with his children Amelie, 19, and 16-year-old Archie - who he has with ex-wife Louise - instead of making public appearances.

"Renee gets along really well with Ant's children and they spend a lot of quality time together. Despite being in the public eye, Renee and Ant love just hanging out at home with the kids, watching movies, and making dinner together. They enjoy a very low-key lifestyle," a source told this week's edition of UsWeekly.

Just weeks ago, the Academy Award-winning actress - who is known for starring in Hollywood hits like "Jerry Maguire" and "Bridget Jones's Diary" - was said to be engaged to Ant but US magazine PEOPLE later confirmed that the news was untrue.

Ant previously explained that he and Renee were taking their relationship "one day at a time" and that he wants to keep their romance as private as possible. He told PEOPLE, "Renee and my relationship is something that's really private. It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about. It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that."

Prior to that, a source claimed that the celebrity duo are madly in love with each other and were spending time together whenever they could. The insider said, "There is so much respect between them. They spend as much time as possible together when they aren't working on other projects. They truly like each other as well as their romantic attraction. The relationship is serious."

