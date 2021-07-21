 
 

Tamra Judge Feels 'Health Improvements' Post-Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Tamra Judge Feels 'Health Improvements' Post-Breast Implants Removal Surgery
Instagram
Celebrity

The former star of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' reveals that she wakes up with 'rosy cheeks, no sinus congestion and happy thoughts' after removing her implants that caused illness.

  • Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tamra Judge has offered an update after going under the knife to remove her breast implants which caused her to develop breast implant illness (BII). In a new social media post, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" revealed she already felt "health improvements" post-surgery.

The 53-year-old reality star announced via Instagram on Tuesday, July 19 that she had her breast implants removed after she suffered from BII. "Implants & capsules removed," she opened up. She then explained further, "Feeling tired & a little sore as expected. I'm pretty sure Not working out will be the hardest part for me . I know it sounds crazy but I woke up today with rosy cheeks , No sinus congestion and happy thoughts. I'm hoping I will continue to see health improvements as the weeks go on."

  See also...

"I Just got home from my check up with @dr_ambe and every thing looks great. ( Disclaimer- although I do have a good amount of breast tissue , what you're seeing is swelling, two layer padded bra and gauze)," Tamra shared. She went on to add, "I'm excited to be sharing my BII journey with you in September… stay tuned for more info. Thank you @carolinecmathias @kaylaraereid @leftunsupervisedpodcast and everyone that reached out sharing their BII stories with me [love]."

In the post, Tamra could be seen posing for a mirror selfie while wearing a zipper support pink bra with gauze and drains peeping out from the bottom of the bra. The mother of four also sported matching pink sweats.

Back in June, Tamra announced that she would be getting her breast implants removed due to "autoimmune issues." At the time, the gym owner wrote, "Bye bye bye boobies," over a topless snap of herself, which was taken at her pre-op appointment. At the time, she also revealed that she decided to get the surgery because she was "tired of being tired and inflamed."

You can share this post!

Gwen Stefani Raves Over 'Total Honeymoon Vibes' After Blake Shelton Wedding

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce
Related Posts
Tamra Judge Shades Shannon Beador for Her 'Loyal Friend' Comments

Tamra Judge Shades Shannon Beador for Her 'Loyal Friend' Comments

Tamra Judge's Ex-Husband Says Cancer Diagnosis Is New Start to Their Estranged Family

Tamra Judge's Ex-Husband Says Cancer Diagnosis Is New Start to Their Estranged Family

Tamra Judge Breaks Silence on Rumors of Her Getting Fired From 'RHOC'

Tamra Judge Breaks Silence on Rumors of Her Getting Fired From 'RHOC'

'RHOC' Star Tamra Judge Shades Shannon Beador's Ex-Husband Over Nude Photo

'RHOC' Star Tamra Judge Shades Shannon Beador's Ex-Husband Over Nude Photo

Most Read
Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'
Celebrity

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby

DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce