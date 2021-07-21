 
 

Tiger Woods Hopes His Son Won't 'Hate' Playing Golf Although He Doesn't Push Him to Follow His Path

Tiger Woods Hopes His Son Won't 'Hate' Playing Golf Although He Doesn't Push Him to Follow His Path
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

While golfing with actress Jada Pinkett Smith in the premiere episode of 'A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Lessons', the pro-golfer also opens up about his daughter Sam Alexis Woods.

  • Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tiger Woods has freed his son to choose his own career path in the future. Despite not pushing Charlie Axel Woods to follow in his footsteps, the professional golfer revealed on his new mini-series that he hopes Charlie will not "hate" playing golf.

The athlete opened up about his son while golfing with actress Jada Pinkett Smith in the premiere episode of "A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Lessons". After Jada asked whether he trained the 12-year-old in golf, he replied, "No, he just watched me do it."

"I still want him to play the game. I just don't want him to hate the game," the 45-year-old went on admitting. "I don't want him to fall into that trap. I get emotional about it. Some of my best memories are being out there with my dad."

Tiger then talked about his 13-year-old daughter, Sam Alexis Woods. "What has my daughter taught me, I don't like boys," he first quipped, before adding, "She's just like my daddy's little girl, you know. I love her. She has taught me how to be more patient. But I don't ever want her to leave home. My little girl."

  See also...

"A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Lessons" was filmed on February 22, the day before Tiger's car crash. He was involved in the single-car accident that left him with significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity.

Tiger has since undergone several surgeries on his legs and ankles. In April, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that he was driving at twice the speed limit prior to the crash, which was up to 87 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.

Later in May, Tiger confessed that he didn't know whether he'll play golf again, saying that he is focusing on his recovery for now. "This has been an entirely different animal," he told Golf Digest magazine. "I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced."

"My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my number one goal right now - walking on my own," he added. "[I'm] taking it one step at a time."

You can share this post!

Prince Harry Insists His Upcoming Tell-All Isn't a 'F**k You' to Royal Family

First 'Jackass Forever' Trailer: Crazy Stunts Not Showing Signs of Mellowing Despite 'Mature' Claim
Related Posts
Tiger Woods Focuses to Walk on His Own Again in Recovery From Near Fatal Car Crash

Tiger Woods Focuses to Walk on His Own Again in Recovery From Near Fatal Car Crash

Tiger Woods Looks Fresh Despite Crutches in 1st Pic Since Car Crash

Tiger Woods Looks Fresh Despite Crutches in 1st Pic Since Car Crash

Confirmed: Tiger Woods Driving Double the Speed Limit Before Crashing His Car

Confirmed: Tiger Woods Driving Double the Speed Limit Before Crashing His Car

Tiger Woods Did Not Take His Foot Off Accelerator Pedal When He Lost Control of His Car

Tiger Woods Did Not Take His Foot Off Accelerator Pedal When He Lost Control of His Car

Most Read
Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'
Celebrity

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby

DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce