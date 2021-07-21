Tiger Woods Hopes His Son Won't 'Hate' Playing Golf Although He Doesn't Push Him to Follow His Path

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

While golfing with actress Jada Pinkett Smith in the premiere episode of 'A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Lessons', the pro-golfer also opens up about his daughter Sam Alexis Woods.

AceShowbiz - Tiger Woods has freed his son to choose his own career path in the future. Despite not pushing Charlie Axel Woods to follow in his footsteps, the professional golfer revealed on his new mini-series that he hopes Charlie will not "hate" playing golf.

The athlete opened up about his son while golfing with actress Jada Pinkett Smith in the premiere episode of "A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Lessons". After Jada asked whether he trained the 12-year-old in golf, he replied, "No, he just watched me do it."

"I still want him to play the game. I just don't want him to hate the game," the 45-year-old went on admitting. "I don't want him to fall into that trap. I get emotional about it. Some of my best memories are being out there with my dad."

Tiger then talked about his 13-year-old daughter, Sam Alexis Woods. "What has my daughter taught me, I don't like boys," he first quipped, before adding, "She's just like my daddy's little girl, you know. I love her. She has taught me how to be more patient. But I don't ever want her to leave home. My little girl."

"A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Lessons" was filmed on February 22, the day before Tiger's car crash. He was involved in the single-car accident that left him with significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity.

Tiger has since undergone several surgeries on his legs and ankles. In April, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that he was driving at twice the speed limit prior to the crash, which was up to 87 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.

Later in May, Tiger confessed that he didn't know whether he'll play golf again, saying that he is focusing on his recovery for now. "This has been an entirely different animal," he told Golf Digest magazine. "I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced."

"My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my number one goal right now - walking on my own," he added. "[I'm] taking it one step at a time."