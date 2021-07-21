Prince Harry Insists His Upcoming Tell-All Isn't a 'F**k You' to Royal Family

WENN/Dinendra Haria Celebrity

A source claims that the Duke of Sussex is not writing the book to 'deliberately hurt his family, including his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles.'

AceShowbiz - The news about Prince Harry's plan to release a memoir allegedly doesn't sit well with the royal family members. However, the Duke of Sussex reportedly insists that the upcoming book isn't meant to hurt his family.

According to Page Six, Harry wants to simply be telling his "truth" in the memoir. It is also said that Harry is not writing the book to "deliberately hurt his family, including his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles."

The report also claims that the father of two treats the book as "a way to reflect on his life and correct misinformation." Sources close to Harry also claim that the book is never part of the prince's decision to exit British royal family.

However, royals insider still see the plan to release the book as a way for Harry to further slam the royal family. "On what planet does Harry think that this is not a 'f**k you' to the family?" they say. It is also revealed that his cousins Princess Eugenie and Zara Phillips are less than thrilled about the book.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail states that Harry's dad Prince Charles "is worried about what Harry might write about his stepmother Camilla." A source tells the news outlet, "Let's be honest, Harry has never been close to the Duchess of Cornwall. If he documents their fraught relationship in the book it could be very damaging at a time when Charles is laying the groundwork for her to become Queen."

In a statement about the memoir, which he described as an "accurate and wholly truthful" book, Harry said, "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

The 36-year-old added, "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

His autobiography is set to be released in late 2022.