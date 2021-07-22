 
 

Bhad Bhabie and Lil Yachty Fight in 'Chaotic' Instagram Live

Bhad Bhabie and Lil Yachty Fight in 'Chaotic' Instagram Live
In the Live, the 'Coffin' rapper tries to tell the 18-year-old how to deal with online trolls better, saying, 'I need you to understand that there's a better way to get your point across.'

AceShowbiz - Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) had an intense Instagram Live with Lil Yachty on Tuesday, July 20. The 18-year-old star was seen yelling at the "Count Me In" rapper as they discussed allegations of cultural appropriation and blackfishing that are leveled at her.

Trying to tell Bhabie how to deal with online trolls better, Yachty said, "I need you to understand that there's a better way to get your point across." An angry Bhabie, however, yelled, "It's so frustrating that the internet is so f***ing sensitive to anything I do or anything anyone else does. But the minute one of us come for them, 'Oh, why you talkin' 'bout me'... Like, what?!"

Still, Yachty told her that getting emotional didn't help anything, adding, "You gotta understand s**t come with this lifestyle." Bhabie didn't agree though, as she continued to go off on the rapper and she even told him that he wasn't as popular and didn't have as much money as she does.

When he asked the teen why she was yelling, Bhabie responded, "It makes me feel better." Yachty seemingly didn't want to deal with her any longer, so he logged out after telling her, "Good night." Bhabie might still have continued to rant on the Live if someone, who is presumed to be her boyfriend, didn't snatch her phone and tell her to stop it because she was embarrassing herself.

Unsurprisingly, Internet users took to social media to comment on the chaotic Live. "I just witnessed the most chaotic live ever thanks to bhad bhabie she was yelling for 30 damn minutes until her bf snapped the phone," an Internet user tweeted. "bhad bhabie needs therapy, not going off on rants on IG lives," someone else added.

Another user noted, "okay after watching bhad bhabie's live its clear she isn't the best at communicating & it shows not only on ig but her interactions w her mom. i can tell she's going through some things but people gaslighting her when she's crying out for help doesn't really help the situation."

