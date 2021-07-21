Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editor Slams Megyn Kelly for 'Bullying' Naomi Osaka

Instagram Celebrity

Kelly initially slammed Osaka for doing the magazine photo shoot after she withdrew from French Open earlier this year because of mental health issue that prevented her from attending mandatorial conference press.

AceShowbiz - Another person has publicly called out Megyn Kelly over her comments on Naomi Osaka's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover which was unveiled on Monday, July 19. M.J. Day, the editor for the magazine, criticized the TV host while showing support to the tennis star.

During the "PEOPLE Every Day" podcast on Tuesday, July 20, Day told host Janine Rubenstein that Kelly's action towards Osaka was a form of "bullying." She also believed that the athlete "did nothing wrong."

Kelly initially slammed Osaka for doing the magazine photo shoot after she withdrew from French Open earlier this year because of mental health issue that prevented her from attending mandatorial conference press. In response to that, Day explained, "Well, first of all, we did that shoot back in December of 2020," adding that Osaka had shot her SI Swim cover months before the whole issue.

The editor also emphasized the fact in an Instagram Story post on her account. "@MegynKelly here is a time stamp from our shoot with @NaomiOsaka in December. Please direct your vitriol somewhere else."

Back to the interview, Day went on to say, "It's such bullying and it's so unnecessary, and this woman did nothing wrong. I'm like, 'You know what, you're journalists. How about you do your job and you fact check instead of jumping all over this woman for attention?' "

"It broke my heart to see someone who is really living her life for the betterment of others while also trying to pursue her own passion, which is tennis and fashion," she said of Osaka. "Let her live. Let her make decisions for herself that protect her own wellbeing. It's at no cost to anyone."

Kelly and Osaka feuded on social media after "The Megyn Kelly Show" host reacted to conservative sports pundit Clay Travis' tweet that read, "Since saying she's too introverted to talk to the media after tennis matches, Naomi Osaka has launched a reality show, a Barbie, and now is on the cover of the SI swimsuit issue." She replied, "Let's not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag!"

Hitting back at Kelly, Osaka wrote on Twitter, "Seeing as you're a journalist I would've assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines, if you did that you would've found out I shot all of my covers last year. Instead your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan [sic]."