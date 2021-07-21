Young M.A Sets the Record Straight Amid Pregnancy Rumors: 'Y'all Bored'

Instagram Celebrity

The speculations that she may be eating for two emerge after the 'Yak Thoughts' rapper's appearance on 'Headkrack on Dish Nation', on which she expresses her plan to have kids.

AceShowbiz - On Tuesday, July 20, Young M.A trended on Twitter after she sparked pregnancy rumors. The speculations that she might be eating for two emerged after Young M.A's appearance on "Headkrack on Dish Nation", on which she expressed her plan to have kids.

During the interview, the host asked her if she could see herself as a parent. "I want a boy," said the rapper. To that question, Young M.A replied that she didn't only want to have kids, but also get married.

When asked if she wanted boys or girls, the "Yak Thoughts" spitter said, "I want a boy first and then a girl. That's it... I told my girl this." People started to get wild over the comments with them speculating that she's pregnant or that she is open to being pregnant.

Young M.A quickly noticed that she was trending on Twitter because of the matter and didn't waste time to set the record straight. "Of course my girl is the one that's gone be pregnant that's why I looked at her and mentioned her smh..," she wrote in a comment underneath TheShadeRoom's post. "y'all bored lol but I get it.. sell ya stories. and we workin on one now."

Also reacting to the whole thing was Draya Michelle, who said, "Everything she said was normal, I'm lost and a bit annoyed that people tried to make this weird." Some other fans also echoed the sentiment. "what's the point of posting this like it's surprising? y'all want somebody to be homophobic so bad lol," one person wrote.

"Why is this trending why can't she have children?" someone else questioned. "I'm confused Confused as to why this is trending as if she can't have these feelings," a confused fan wondered. "Y'all acting like surrogates and adoption isn't a thing.....," someone else noted.