Britney Spears Insists She Is 'Not Even Close' to Speaking Out About 'Abusive' Conservatorship

Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has something to say about her 13-year conservatorship. In a new candid social media post, the "Toxic" hitmaker insisted that she is "not even close" to speaking out about her "abusive" arrangement in court amid her guardianship battle.

On Tuesday, July 20, the 39-year-old pop star shared a note on her Instagram page. "So I said 'life goes on' in one of my recent posts but it's always easier said than done !!!!!" she penned. The "Oops!...I Did It Again" hitmaker added, "In that moment that's what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I've said all I needed to say … and I'm not even close !!!!"

Britney went on to note that she once was told to remain "quiet" about her longtime conservatorship. Alongside a photo with text that read, "One day at a time," she continued, "I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I'm just getting here!!!!"

On Saturday, July 17, Britney also addressed her ongoing legal drama, noting that she's holding out hope that it will play out in her favor eventually. "As I said ... hope is all I have right now ... you're lucky I post anything at all ... if you don't like what you see, unfollow me !!! People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is !!!! I'm gonna go read a mother f**king fairy tale now !!!!" the pop icon shared. She then ended her post as saying, "Psss if you don't want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it's not up to your standards ... go read a f**king book !!!!!"

In a court speech on Sunday, July 18, Britney broke down in tears as she said she was "extremely scared" of her father. "I'm here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse. This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life," she explained.

In June, Britney herself claimed her conservatorship had left her "traumatized" and "depressed" and she called for her father Jamie Spears to be jailed. She said, "I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don't feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I'm not willing to go to Westlake... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help. My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management… they should be in jail."