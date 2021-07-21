 
 

Britney Spears' New Lawyer to 'Move Aggressively and Expeditiously' to End Conservatorship

Mathew Rosengart is planning to 'move aggressively and expeditiously' to help Britney get out of her conservatorship amid abuse allegations involving her father Jamie Spears.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' attorney has vowed to "move aggressively" to end the star's conservatorship.

The singer is currently trying to get out of the controlling hold she has been placed under since 2008, and on Monday (19Jul21) her newly appointed attorney Mathew Rosengart said he would be taking "aggressive" steps to make sure his client's conservatorship is brought to an end.

Britney specifically wants to make sure her father, Jamie Spears - who formerly controlled all aspects of her conservatorship, but currently only oversees her finances - is removed.

Speaking to reporters outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, Mathew said, "My firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first."

Britney and her legal team were back in court on Monday to continue arguing her case, with the proceedings focusing on a money dispute between Britney's legal personal guardian, Jodi Montgomery, and the singer's father.

In a court appearance last week (end18Jul), the "Toxic" hitmaker broke down in tears as she said she is "extremely scared" of her father.

She said, "I'm here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse. This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life."

Last month, Britney claimed her conservatorship had left her "traumatised" and "depressed", and she called for her father Jamie to be jailed.

She said, "They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist."

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don't feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I'm not willing to go to Westlake... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help."

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management… they should be in jail."

Rosengart was appointed by the singer as her new legal counsel after her former court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham quit the role following her initial June hearing.

