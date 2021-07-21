 
 

Kourtney Kardashian Proud to Beat Travis Barker for the 'First Time' in Ping Pong Game Wearing Heels

Kourtney Kardashian Proud to Beat Travis Barker for the 'First Time' in Ping Pong Game Wearing Heels
Instagram
Celebrity

Before celebrating her first 'ever' win against the Blink-182 drummer, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum shares pictures from her romantic weekend in Venice Beach, California.

  • Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian seemed to have a fun-filled date night with Travis Barker. In a new social media post, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum was proud to beat the Blink-182 drummer in a ping pong game while wearing heels.

"First time I've ever beat @travisbarker or anyone actually," the 42-year-old reality star wrote over a photo of a ping pong table, two paddles and a ball she shared on her Instagram Story on Monday, July 19. The founder of Poosh also pointed out that she played the whole game wearing heels, writing, "And in heels."

Kourtney Kardashian via IG Story

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her first 'ever' ping pong game win against Travis Barker.

Kourtney's celebratory post came hours after she shared several pictures from the pair's romantic weekend together, including a bike ride around Venice Beach, California in her Instagram feeds. The daughter of Kris Jenner simply wrote in the caption, "Weekend." In the comment section, her rocker boyfriend responded with a sweet message that read, "You're my favorite."

  See also...

Kourtney and Travis were recently rumored to be headed down the aisle. In a July 15 Instagram post, the older sister of Kim Kardashian appeared to be wearing a ring on that finger and it didn't take long for the engagement speculation to roll in.

However, a source spilled to HollywoodLife.com that "Kourtney and Travis are not engaged. There are no plans for an engagement anytime soon." The reality TV star also reportedly "still has no interest in getting married or engaged to anyone."

"Marriage is just not her thing," the insider further claimed. "She doesn't like that kind of a commitment to anyone. She's happy, more in love than ever and Travis is fine with not being married to her. Friends don't see her changing her mind but that's just who she is."

Kourtney first made public her romance with Travis in February. At the time, the TV personality posted on her Instagram account a photo of her hand intertwined with the rocker's tattooed hand, which prompted her musician beau to react to the image with a black heart emoji.

You can share this post!

Khloe Kardashian on Raising Daughter True as White Mom: Discussing Race Is a Must

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate 3rd Engagement Anniversary by Sharing Proposal Pics
Related Posts
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Not Engaged in Las Vegas Despite Reports

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Not Engaged in Las Vegas Despite Reports

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Not Married, But Engaged in Las Vegas, Report Says

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Not Married, But Engaged in Las Vegas, Report Says

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Never Apply for Marriage License Despite Wedding Rumor

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Never Apply for Marriage License Despite Wedding Rumor

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have Steamy Makeout Session at UFC 264

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have Steamy Makeout Session at UFC 264

Most Read
DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby
Celebrity

DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Billie Eilish Says Everybody's 'Ashamed' of Their Past Following Racism Accusations

Billie Eilish Says Everybody's 'Ashamed' of Their Past Following Racism Accusations

Gwen Stefani Marks 2 Weeks of Becoming Blake Shelton's Wife With Sweet Post

Gwen Stefani Marks 2 Weeks of Becoming Blake Shelton's Wife With Sweet Post

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Britney Refuses to Perform Until Dad Is Fired as Conservator and Blasts Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Refuses to Perform Until Dad Is Fired as Conservator and Blasts Sister Jamie Lynn