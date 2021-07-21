 
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate 3rd Engagement Anniversary by Sharing Proposal Pics

The former 'Quantico' star and the Jonas Brothers member take to their respective social media accounts to post some snaps from their dinner on the Greek island of Crete.

  • Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have celebrated their third engagement anniversary. To mark the special occasion, the "Quantico" alum and her singer husband took to social media to share throwback pictures from the night he proposed.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, July 19, the 39-year-old Indian native put out a picture of her leaning to her then-fiance. In the snap, their hands could be seen being entwined together as she showed off her Tiffany & Co. diamond ring. "My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you," she captioned the image.

Nick, meanwhile, turned to his own Instagram page to post a picture of them enjoying a meal together on the Greek island of Crete. "3 years ago today," he wrote in the accompanying message, adding ring and heart emojis. Priyanka then replied in the comment section, "Thank you for asking jaan."

One day before their anniversary, Nick celebrated Priyanka's 39th birthday. On Sunday, he shared on Instagram a picture of his wife wearing a gorgeous pink sari with floral detailing and another shot that saw her as a young girl wearing a very similar outfit in the same shade.

"Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world," the one-third of Jonas Brothers raved in the caption. "Today and every day. I love you."

As for Priyanka, she let out several images of herself and thanked those who "sent [her] so much love and affection this birthday." She went on to add, "So many wonderful texts calls stories tweets. This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy. And I will always seek it."

"Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support. Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren't here," the former Miss World continued. "Thx @cavanaughjames @divya_jyoti @tialouwho for being my bday weekend buddies!"

