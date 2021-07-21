Khloe Kardashian on Raising Daughter True as White Mom: Discussing Race Is a Must

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian discusses her parenting plan during an appearance on Leomie Anderson's "Role Model" podcast. In the interview, Khloe noted the importance to talk about race with her black daughter True, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.

"I will be always learning and trying to do the best I can do as being her mom," the reality TV star shared. "But I'm obviously not a woman of color." The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum went on to say that she didn't want True to live in a bubble.

"I do want her to be exposed to as much inclusion, but variety as possible," she said. "I don't want her living in a bubble thinking, you know- because we do have this very privileged life and I want her to know all types of life and all types of living and be very aware of that."

Noting how important it is to have a discussion about race with her daughter, the Good American founder explained, "I know some people get uncomfortable with talking to their kids about race or they think, 'Oh we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is black.' I mean, of course you do! You're only setting them up I think for failure if you don't talk about race and probably the things that they're going to endure once they're in, quote, the 'real world.' "

"Of course we don't want to overexpose our children or tell them things too young and I don't know when that time is, but I think I'll learn it when I'm in it," she continued. "Even if you do live in a bubble, whoever you are, I think that can be really jarring then when your kids are set free, then they're going to be so either devastated, hurt, traumatized, confused, overwhelmed."

The mom of one went on to say, "I think it's our duty as parents to really expose them while they have the safety and security of their parents to, I think, communicate that with them and still guide them and help them instead of just like letting them out into the free world and now they're like, Wait, this isn't what--I didn't hear about this, I had no idea this was what real life was."

Khloe also shared that her sisters helped her in dealing with this, saying, "The beauty of having some of my sisters in the same situation is we get to have those conversations probably together."

"Something that I already know I'm going to have trouble with is letting her make her own mistakes. That's how we all learn in life. As she put it, 'I know it's a never-ending journey being a mother.' It's not just when they're 18 and you just forget about them...You're always their mom," she concluded.