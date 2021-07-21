 
 

Usher Disheartened by His Kids' Reactions to His Music

The 'Yeah' hitmaker wishes his children listened to his songs more as he talked about fathering his three children after welcoming a baby girl in September last year.

AceShowbiz - Usher wishes his kids were bigger fans of his records.

The "Love in This Club" singer - who has sons Usher V, 13, and Naviyd, 12, with ex-wife Tameka Foster and nine-month-old daughter Sovereign with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

Speaking on "Good Morning America", the singer opened up about his growing family, insisting he's "definitely enjoying this little baby boom of ours," but admitting he's often disheartened by his children's reactions to his songs.

He laughed, "I do wish that my kids listened to my music more."

"My second son, Naviyd, actually is the one who listens to my music more than anything. Usher, he doesn't care. Sovereign, she just likes me to sing to her."

After becoming a dad for the third time, he added, "This new addition to the family has just been exciting."

Meanwhile, the Grammy-winner recently praised his baby girl for bringing happiness into his life during a difficult time.

"It's really been a tough year and she really has been a silver lining for our family and I'm really happy to celebrate life," he said. "It's been a very tough time, you know, in my family we've lost some family members.

"To be able to celebrate the arrival of Sovereign, we're really happy about that."

Usher welcomed baby Sovereign in September 2020. "She came out early. She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan. Libras, you know, they kinda have their minds made up what they wanna do," he jokingly told Ellen DeGeneres.

