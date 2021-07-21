 
 

Olivia Newton-John Feels 'Very Good' as She Goes Vegan and Takes 'a Lot of Herbs' Amid Cancer Battle

The 'Grease' actress credits vegan diet and the herbs including cannabis that she has been taking over the last decade for helping her deal with pains due to cancer.

  • Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Newton-John is remaining upbeat about her latest battle with cancer after crediting her husband's various "tinctures" and a vegan diet with helping her feel great.

The "Grease" star was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer - her third battle with the disease - in 2017, and although she's still experiencing various aches and pains associated with her health crisis, she has found ways to make it all manageable.

"My husband makes me tinctures that help immensely with pain, inflammation, sleep and anxiety," she told America's Closer Weekly magazine of how John Easterling, founder of the Amazon Herb Company, has really helped her in her time of need.

"I'd like to research all that and find out what else is going on because I feel good."

Olivia reveals she takes "a lot of herbs" for her breast cancer - which she was first diagnosed with in 1992 - in addition to conventional treatments like radiation.

  See also...

"There are a lot of herbs I take. And over the last 10 years, I've used cannabis," the 72 year old shared.

She's also singing the praises of going plant-based, which she claims has contributed to her wellbeing.

"I've also been eating vegan because my daughter (Chloe Lattanzi) was visiting me and she's a vegan. I feel very good," she smiled.

And Olivia is happy to experiment with alternative treatments for cancer as she wants to help others going through similar health struggles via her work with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation.

She said, "After having lived for years with different cancers, and having surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, I thought it would be wonderful if we could find different kinds of treatments for people going through cancer."

