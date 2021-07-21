 
 

Bridget Moynahan to Return for 'Sex and the City' Revival

Bridget Moynahan to Return for 'Sex and the City' Revival
The 'Blue Bloods' actress who played Chris Noth's wife on the original series has been spotted on the set of the upcoming TV revival 'And Just Like That…' in New York City.

  • Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bridget Moynahan has been spotted on the set of the "Sex and the City" reboot.

The actress portrayed the second wife of Chris Noth's Mr. Big, Natasha Naginsky, on the original HBO series, and content creator Gregory Littley has shared a clip of Bridget apparently shooting "And Just Like That..." on location in Soho, New York City.

The "Blue Bloods" star could be seen getting out of a car and walking into a building in the clip.

Bridget appeared in seven episodes of the hit show between 1999 and 2000.

In her final episode, Natasha discovers that Big had an affair with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.

During a confrontation with Carrie, she said the line, "I'm sorry that we ever got married. I'm sorry he cheated on me with you and I'm sorry I tried to ignore it for as long as I did."

HBO Max is yet to comment on the footage and whether Bridget will be in the revival.

The sighting comes after three new additions were added to the cast: Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman will be joining original stars Sarah, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis for the new series.

Sarita will play Seema Patel, "a single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker," Nicole will portray Lisa Todd Wexley, "a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian," and Karen will play Dr. Nya Wallace, "a brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor."

Meanwhile, original cast member Kim Cattrall will not be starring in the revival series as Samantha Jones, and HBO Max have said her absence will reflect the "actual stages of life" that often sees friends part ways.

