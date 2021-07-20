 
 

Megyn Kelly Claims Naomi Osaka Blocks Her After She Slams Athlete's Magazine Covers

The journalist and the Tennis pro-player are caught in a Twitter feud after the former blasts the Japanese native for appearing on magazine covers despite saying she was taking a break from the spotlight.

  • Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Megyn Kelly and Naomi Osaka have been involved in a Twitter feud. Having called out the Tennis pro-player for appearing on magazine covers despite saying she was taking a break from the spotlight, the ex-host of Fox News revealed that the athlete ended up blocking her on the blue-bird platform.

The dispute began after Megyn responded to a tweet from conservative commentator Clay Travis that read, "Since saying she's too introverted to talk to the media after tennis matches, Naomi Osaka has launched a reality show, a Barbie, and now is on the cover of the SI swimsuit issue." She then shared the tweet and added, "Let's not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag!"

Megyn's shade later caught the attention of Naomi, who shot back, "Seeing as you're a journalist I would've assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines, if you did that you would've found out I shot all of my covers last year." She further raged, "Instead your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan [sic]."

Instead of apologizing for her jab, the 50-year-old journalist continued the spat as she revealed that the Japanese native blocked her on Twitter. "Poor @naomiosaka blocked me while taking a shot at me (guess she's only tough on the courts)," she wrote. "She is apparently arguing that she shot her many covers b/4 publicly claiming she was too socially anxious to deal w/press. Truth is she just doesn't like Qs she can't control. Admit it."

While Naomi has yet to respond to Megyn's second tweet, actress Elisa Donovan has jumped to her defense and slammed the former NBC News host. "Honestly. Have you nothing better to do with your time and public platform @megynkelly than to try to demoralize and shoot down a young woman who is the best in the world in her field and is taking agency over her own mental health? What is wrong with you?" the "Clueless" star pressed.

Naomi's feud with Megyn arrived after the former refused to take part in the press conferences of the French Open. She has since got fined for her decision, prompting her to withdraw from the tournament. She also pulled out of the Berlin WTA 5000 and Wimbledon to focus on her mental health.

