Kanye West Doesn't Diss Kim Kardashian on New Album Despite Reports

Debunking earlier story that the rapper likens his marital home to a jail, multiple sources stress that the Yeezy designer doesn't rap negatively about his estranged wife on 'Donda'.

Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West may get personal with his new album, but he is not making it into a Kim Kardashian diss record. Following claims that the rapper compares his marital home to a prison in one of his news songs, a new report begs to differ.

Debunking the previous story, multiple sources tell Page Six that Kanye doesn't rap anything negative about his estranged wife on the new album, let alone comparing himself to being a prisoner or rapping about her taking everything.

"Kanye actually played the song for Kim personally before the listening party," a so-called insider close to the former couple tells the news outlet. While confirming that "it's emotional and personal," the source insists it's "not negative at all."

Previously, it was reported that Kanye broke down in tears after playing "Welcome to My Life" during a listening party in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 18. In the song, he addresses his personal issues in the last two years, including his split from Kim, a meltdown on Twitter and his failed bid to become U.S. President. He reportedly likens his marital home with Kim in Calabasas, Los Angeles to a jail as he allegedly raps, "Tell the assassins I escaped from Calabasas."

A source at the listening party told The Sun, "It's a very deep, sad song about Kanye, with him reflecting on his marriage with Kim." The source added, "He talks about the kids and mentions her taking everything. After he played this song he paused for like, two minutes, and cried. It was really sombre."

Kanye's new album, which is titled "Donda" after his late mother, is expected to be released on Friday, July 23. One day prior, he is set to hold a formal listening party at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets go on sale at 5 P.M. on July 22.