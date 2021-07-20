 
 

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo
WENN/Mario Mitsis
Celebrity

In the since-deleted snap, the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' actress can be seen hanging out by the pool while her rumored beau and co-star is seen with his head barely above water.

  • Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman will not let Tom Holland steal fans' attention from her. After one of her social media followers put his/her focus more on her rumored beau instead of her in a pool picture, the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" actress set aside time to jokingly call out the individual.

Making use of Twitter on Friday, July 16, the 24-year-old let out a picture of her hanging out by the swimming pool while her "Spider-Man" co-star was seen in the background with his head barely above water. "Out here living my best life," she captioned the since-deleted post.

An eagle-eyed fan has since poked fun at Tom's position in the water. The user quipped, "Tom is drowning." Upon noticing the comment, "The Greatest Showman" star lightheartedly fired back, "This ain't about him."

Zendaya Coleman's Tweets

Zendaya Coleman jokingly called out a fan who focused more on Tom Holland instead of her in a new photo.

  See also...

The post came more than two weeks after Zendaya and Tom were spotted locking lips in his car during a Los Angeles outing. In some photos obtained by Page Six, the English native could be seen tenderly holding his rumored girlfriend's face as they leaned in for a smooch.

Several days later, TMZ unleashed some pictures of the alleged couple while they were enjoying their meal at a Thai restaurant near Universal Studios in Los Angeles. The photographs were taken just one day before they were seen sharing the passionate kiss.

Tom and Zendaya were first linked romantically after filming 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming". At the time, a source told PEOPLE, "They started seeing each other while they were filming 'Spider-Man'. They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."

The pair, however, had previously denied the dating speculations. They also have yet to comment on the recent relationship news.

You can share this post!

'American Idol' Alum Ron Bultongez Charged With Sexual Assault of a Minor

Kanye West Doesn't Diss Kim Kardashian on New Album Despite Reports
Related Posts
Zendaya and Carey Mulligan Dominate Nominations for 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Zendaya and Carey Mulligan Dominate Nominations for 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Zendaya Reflects on Transforming Power of Her Dreadlocks at 2015 Oscars

Zendaya Reflects on Transforming Power of Her Dreadlocks at 2015 Oscars

Zendaya Felt Lost as She Struggled to Find Right Role After Disney

Zendaya Felt Lost as She Struggled to Find Right Role After Disney

Zendaya Coolly Rephrases Gendered Question in New Interview

Zendaya Coolly Rephrases Gendered Question in New Interview

Most Read
DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby
Celebrity

DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Billie Eilish Says Everybody's 'Ashamed' of Their Past Following Racism Accusations

Billie Eilish Says Everybody's 'Ashamed' of Their Past Following Racism Accusations

Gwen Stefani Marks 2 Weeks of Becoming Blake Shelton's Wife With Sweet Post

Gwen Stefani Marks 2 Weeks of Becoming Blake Shelton's Wife With Sweet Post

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Britney Refuses to Perform Until Dad Is Fired as Conservator and Blasts Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Refuses to Perform Until Dad Is Fired as Conservator and Blasts Sister Jamie Lynn