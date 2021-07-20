 
 

'American Idol' Alum Ron Bultongez Charged With Sexual Assault of a Minor

While not much is known about the case, a report states that the Lone Star State native has been 'charged with 4 counts of sexual penetration of a minor under the age of 17.'

AceShowbiz - Former "American Idol" contestant Ron Bultongez was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl under 17. The singer was arrested in Grapevine, Texas after turning himself in just days ago, TMZ reported on Monday, July 19.

While not much is known about the case, the news outlet mentioned that Bultongez "is facing multiple counts of sex with a minor." The report also stated that the Lone Star State native had been "charged with 4 counts of sexual penetration of a minor under the age of 17."

In court documents obtained by the news outlet, the alleged incidents took place in four different occasions between December 2020 and February 2021. Bultongez was reportedly released from custody a couple of days later after posting $50,000 bond. Meanwhile, a court appearance is currently pending.

The singer participated in season 16 of American Idol" back in 2018. He auditioned for the reality singing competition in New York by singing "Let It Go" by James Bay. He was almost eliminated from the competition before judge Lionel Richie changed his mind and gave him a "yes."

Bultongez, who was 21 at the time, however, was sent home after making it to the top 24. He was eliminated following his performance of "Home" by Phillip Phillips and "All I Want" by Kodaline in the Solo Rounds and Showcase Round, respectively.

Following his brief stint on the show, he has been performing at large local venues, though woes prevented him from releasing a full-length album. In an interview with Daily Observer in last July, Bultongez, who released a single "Get Back Up" earlier this month, said, "I think we can all agree that we've really fallen down, and I just think this record is really timely because we're all looking for a way to get back up now." He added, "I think the best way to do that is to extend a hand to one another."

