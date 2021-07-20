Doja Cat Shades Nick Cannon, Speaks Out Against Cancel Culture

Instagram/WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The 'Say So' hitmaker is seemingly not a fan of how Nick leads their interview on his Power 106 show as she doesn't get to talk about her new album 'Planet Her'.

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat had an interview with Nick Cannon on his Power 106 show. During the sit-down, the "Say So" hitmaker talked about a variety of topics, including cancel culture and the misogyny that women face in the music industry.

"There is times where people will understand you're apologetic--or they don't have to accept your apology at all, which is completely fair," Doja told the host. "But it's how you handle it and I think that if you are combative against people who are continuously trying to tear you down, it doesn't benefit you or the other people."

The singer/rapper previously received backlash after she was allegedly involved in a racist chatroom. She was also slammed for one of her songs which title was a racial slur. Of the cancel culture, Doja said, "People want to see everyone lose. The chaos is entertaining, is it not? It happens but people have good reason to be upset sometimes and people have no reason to be upset sometimes."

Later in the interview, Doja also talked about how people perceived femcees "less than smart." She said, "When you dress up like you are going on a night out in Miami and you have a little skirt on and a little bikini on, you show a lot of skin, you're very sexy, you do this and you rap about f***ing people and you're doing all this stuff… People will put you in a category and for them to be comfortable, they'll make it seem like you are not very smart, you are just a girl who is just a rapper."

"You don't have a great sense of humor maybe, or you're stuck up… like female rappers are vapid or less than smart, I feel that's how they're looked at," she added.

However, it seemed like Doja wasn't a fan of how Nick led the interview as she didn't get to to talk about her new album "Planet Her". Writing on Twitter, the "Kiss Me More" musician shaded Nick, "If you're gonna interview musicians try to ask them about their music." The tweeted garned attentions from people, not only Doja's fans, as they found the tweet relatable.