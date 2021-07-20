 
 

Carl Thomas Gets Together With Donell Jones and Dave Hollister to Form The Chi

In his social media announcement, former Blackstreet member Hollister reveals that the trio have been toying with the idea of teaming up professionally for over a decade.

  • Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singers Carl Thomas, Donell Jones, and Dave Hollister are joining forces for a new R&B supergroup.

The music veterans, who each enjoyed their heyday in the 1990s and early 2000s, have come together to form The Chi, a nod to their shared native city of Chicago, Illinois.

The stars each broke the news to fans via social media, alongside a photo of the new trio.

"New R&B Group 'The Chi'...," former Blackstreet member Hollister captioned his post, explaining they have been toying with the idea of teaming up professionally for over a decade.

"The music...the voices finally coming together to give your ears and hearts what you've been waiting for...we started talking about this in 2009 and now the time has finally come," he continued.

"Brothas I count it an honor and privilege to Rep home with you both! LETS GO [sic]!"

Meanwhile, "U Know What's Up" hitmaker Jones wrote, "New R&B Group 'The Chi'... Yesssss it's happening! The level of music and songwriting will be impeccable and you already know the voices! It's only right for us to come together and represent Chicago and R&B to the fullest [sic]."

And Thomas, who hasn't released any new music since 2011, simply stated, "Next up! 'The Chi' #soulmusic #R&Bmusic."

The new trio has yet to announce when fans can expect to hear the first group collaboration. They were not the only R&B supergroup formed amid the COVID-19 pandemic though. Anderson .Paak joined forces with Bruno Mars as Silk Sonic duo who have come up with "Leave The Door Open".

