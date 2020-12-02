 
 

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Put Babies on Hold, He Explains Why

The 'Yummy' singer and his model wife Hailey are not rushing to have expand their family because she still has 'some things she wants to accomplish as a woman.'

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber and wife Hailey are waiting to start their family as the model has "some things she wants to accomplish as a woman" before getting pregnant.

The 26-year-old singer appears on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", airing on Tuesday (01Dec20), with host Ellen quick to question him about when he and Hailey were planning to have babies.

"I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman and I think she is just not ready yet. And I think that’s okay," he says.

But the "Sorry" star added that when it comes to his plans for the future, he's happy to have as many children as his 24-year-old wife would like.

"I'm going to have as many (kids) as Hailey is wishing to push out," he smiles. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, it's her body and whatever she wants to do… I think she wants to have a few. At least two or three."

Justin also tells Ellen he's left some space on his back so that he can add his children's names to his tattoo collection once he's a father.

Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin in 2018 and held an official ceremony the following year. On her 24th birthday recently, he posted a sweet tribute to her. "My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can't believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY," he wrote.

