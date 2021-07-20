Lexxi Foxx Bids Farewell to Steel Panther After 21 Years

Instagram Music

Announcing their bassist's departure, the comical glam rockers issue a tongue-in-cheek statement in which they wish their former bandmate 'a wonderful future putting eyeliner on chihuahuas.'

Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lexxi Foxx has quit Steel Panther. The 35-year-old bassist - whose real name is Travis Haley - has parted ways with the comical glam rockers after 21 years.

In a tongue-in-cheek statement, the rest of the band - comprising Ralph "Michael Starr" Saenz, Russ "Satchel" Parrish, and Darren "Stix" Zadinia Leader - announced, "The great pandemic of 2020 - 2037 has affected all of us. For some, though, it has opened doors of opportunity and been a catalyst to seek out one's true calling in life. This is Lexxi's story."

"He started his side business, 'Sexy Lexxi's Prettiest Pets', to bring in money for Botox during the lockdown. But something miraculous happened. He realized that his love for making pets pretty was greater than his love for being pretty himself. Lexxi discovered a greater love. Possibly, the greatest love of all."

"Lexxi has chosen to hang up his mirror and focus on his newfound passion. Making ugly dogs pretty. Anyway, after nearly 40 years of rocking together and taking Steel Panther from the Viper Room to headlining Wembley Arena, it is with heavy hearts - but great heavy metal memories - that we bid Lexxi Foxx farewell. We love you and we wish you a wonderful future putting eyeliner on chihuahuas."

However, the "Death to All But Metal" rockers - who formed in Los Angeles in 2000 - have reassured fans that they will "continue to rock the world."

They added, "Steel Panther will continue to rock the world. And though we may not ever find a bassist quite as beautiful as Lexxi, it shouldn't be hard to find one to match his towering intellect. Good luck… And goodbye Lexxi Foxx!!"