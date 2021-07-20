 
 

Britney Would Go From Sane to Chaotic After Being Given Strong Medications, Ex-Bodyguard Says

According to her former bodyguard, Britney Spears would 'go from sane to talking about parallel universes' after being given 'three anti-psychotic medications.'

  • Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' former bodyguard claims she was given a strong mix of prescription medication once a week.

Fernando Flores - who was hired to work for the "Toxic" hitmaker in 2010 but quit eight months later - told how the 39-year-old pop star's phone was monitored and she was banned from going out on her own, while visitors to her Los Angeles home had their bags searched.

The former policeman claimed a woman would call to the property every Friday to hand over medication.

"I'd explain (to Britney) what everything was - three anti-psychotic medications and birth control pills," he told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "She'd go from sane to talking about parallel universes."

Fernando also told how Britney would be left in tears after being called multiple times a day by her father Jamie Spears, who is co-conservator of her financial affairs.

"Jamie would call three or four times a day to check what was going on," he added. "If she wanted something, she had to ask his permission. She spent her days watching TV, or working out."

"When down, she'd cry listening to (James Brown's) It's A Man's World."

Earlier this month (Jul21), Britney broke down in tears during a court hearing and urged the judge to charge her father with "conservatorship abuse."

"I'm here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse. This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life," she said.

The hearing also saw the Lucky singer - who has been under a conservatorship since 2008 - granted permission to hire former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart as her lawyer after her court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham recently stood down from his post.

And as part of her new lawyer Mathew's first job on the case, he has said he will be filing a subsequent petition for Jamie to be removed and for Britney to end the conservatorship.

