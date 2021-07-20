 
 

Colin Farrell Forced to Wear Fat Suit Instead of Gaining Weight for 'The Batman' Due to Health Issue

The 'Fright Night' actor decided to wear fat suit instead of bulking up in real life for Penguin role in the upcoming DC superhero movie because of health problems.

  • Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Colin Farrell decided to wear a fat suit for his role as Penguin in "The Batman" after suffering "a few little health things" when he gained weight for TV series "The North Water".

Penguin is known for his portly figure, but Colin was determined that he wouldn't pile on the pounds in real life for the part because of the ongoing struggles he's experiencing from doing that before.

"I had been quite big for The North Water and I didn't want to naturally go big again cause I had a few little health things as a result of The North Water and I was just like, f**k, this acting thing ain't this important," he told Collider. "I know the top actors that go up and down, and God bless them, I wish them good health. But for me, I think The North Water is the last time I'll go up that much. So, we decided on a fat suit."

Colin added that make-up artist Mike Marino, who is working on "The Batman" is a "drawing, sculpting, shaping genius."

However, the actor doesn't have a huge amount of screen time in the film, which stars Robert Pattinson as the titular Caped Crusader.

"I'm only in it for five or six scenes, so I can't wait to see the film because it won't be ruined by my presence," he laughed. "Really, it's a freebie to me. I'll get a little bit uncomfortable for the f**king nine minutes I have, and then the rest of it, I cannot wait to see how he (director Matt Reeves) brought this world to life."

