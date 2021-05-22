Glenn Close Blames Unsuccessful Relationships on Her Growing Up in A Cult

Instagram Celebrity

Making an appearance in the final episode of 'The Me You Can't See', the 'Hillbilly Elegy' actress expresses her belief that she is 'psychologically traumatized' from her childhood experience.

May 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Glenn Close believes her upbringing in a religious organization has contributed to her failure in finding life partner. Having been raised in what she described as a cult from age 7 to 22, the "Hillbilly Elegy" actress admitted in a candid new interview that her "childhood trauma" led to her unsuccessful relationships.

In the final episode of "The Me You Can't See" series, the Oscar nominee told Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry about her experience growing up in a religious organization. "From when I was 7 to when I was 22, I was in this group called MRA," she dished. "And, it was basically a cult." Offering more details, she added, "Everybody spouted the same things and there's a lot of rules, a lot of control."

"Because of the devastation, emotional and psychological of the cult, I have not been successful in my relationships and finding a permanent partner and I'm sorry about that," Glenn, who has been married three times before, continued. "I think it's our natural state to be connected like that. I don't think you ever change your trigger points, but at least you can be aware of them and maybe avoid situations that might make you vulnerable, especially in relationships."

During the chat, Glenn told Oprah and the Duke of Sussex, "Because of how we were raised, anything you thought you'd do for yourself was considered selfish." The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actress also revealed, "We never went on any vacations or had any collective memories of stuff other than what we went through, which was really awful."

Elsewhere in the interview, Glenn shared how living in the cult affected her psychologically. She explained, "It's astounding that something you went through at such an early stage of your life still has such a potential to be destructive." The 74-year-old actress then claimed, "I think that's childhood trauma. I am psychologically traumatized."

Glenn now lives in Montana with her sisters, Jessie and Tina. "I've come back to my family," she said. "I'm connected to them, when I used to be a whole country away from them for all of my career."

This was not the first time Glenn talked about being raised in a cult. Back in October 2014, she told The Hollywood Reporter that her late father Dr. William Taliaferro Close brought his family into the headquarters of the religious group known as the Moral Re-Armament in Caux, Switzerland.

"[For years], I wouldn't trust any of my instincts because [my beliefs] had all been dictated to me," she shared. "You basically weren't allowed to do anything, or you were made to feel guilty about any unnatural desire. If you talk to anybody who was in a group that basically dictates how you're supposed to live and what you're supposed to say and how you're supposed to feel."