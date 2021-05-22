 
 

Blake Shelton Clarifies Gwen Stefani Wedding Song Plan: It's Just a Joke

The groom-to-be sets the record straight on the speculations that he would use 'Pretty in Pink' song 'If You Leave' as his first wedding dance with Gwen Stefani.

  • May 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Blake Shelton cannot believe fans have fallen for his latest gag after joking about using Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark song "If You Leave" as his first wedding dance with Gwen Stefani.

The country star offered up the news of the tune, famed for featuring on the "Pretty In Pink" movie soundtrack back in the 1980s, during a late night interview with comedian Jimmy Fallon earlier this week (19May21).

Discussing the song choice, he told "The Tonight Show" host, "It's If You Leave from the Pretty In Pink soundtrack... We've talked about this. We both love the song. We're both fans of the '80s."

His remarks quickly hit headlines, and Blake is amused devotees fell for the joke. "I'm gonna learn my lesson one of these days!" he smiled on U.S. breakfast show "Today".

  See also...

"First of all, I said that when I was on Jimmy Fallon's show, and people out there should know I've never given an answer to any question in my life, from Jimmy Fallon, that wasn't complete bull c**p. Why would I be honest with Jimmy Fallon? Come on...!"

Blake admits he is actually a fan of the OMD song, but insisted he and Gwen have yet to decide on what to play for their first dance as husband and wife.

"I don't know!" he declared when pressed for the real track they had chosen. "To be honest, I do love that song... maybe I can talk her into it...!"

"We both love the '80s soft rock stuff, that's kinda one of the things that when we started to get to know each other, it was one of the things that we were shocked to know about each other..."

Blake and Gwen, who became engaged in October (20), have yet to share details about when they hope to tie the knot, having previously been forced to put any plans on hold due to COVID-19 concerns.

