T.I. Takes a Jab at Rape Accusers on New Song After Dodging Case in Las Vegas

Instagram Music

In a snippet of his upcoming track titled 'This Is What It Comes To', the Atlanta rapper includes handwritten lyrics which read in part, 'These kind of clowns deserve more than anonymous provocative conversation.'

May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - T.I. is seemingly ready to address sexual assault allegations against him anew on his upcoming song. The rapper has just shared a snippet of his new track titled "This Is What It Comes To", in which he appears to throw a shade at his accusers.

The Atlanta rapper previewed the new song on Thursday, May 20 via Instagram. In an audio clip, he's heard rapping, "In the fire I reside like the money do/ n***as a try it wearing wires at the rendezvous." He continued, "Ain't never...been ashamed to look off in the mirror.../ At all my fears and imperfections made em disappear..."

T.I. also included handwritten lyrics of the song which read in part, "Go put yo face and reputation on it...These kind of clowns deserve more than anonymous provocative conversation, don't it??" Elsewhere, he wrote, "Welcome to the COINTELPRO Part II," which seemingly refers to the illegal surveillance operations of the FBI. He also ripped his accusers as writing, "Willing to face whatever consequences for his vision...while I'm up against some lyin ass b***hes."

The "Whatever You Like" spitter further promoted the song in its caption. "Now that I have your attention.... #Midnight EST #ThisIsWhatItsComeTo," so he wrote, before directing fans to a link on his bio to pre-save the song.

The song's snippet arrives after it's reported that T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle are officially under investigation in Los Angeles over an alleged incident that took place in 2005. The woman, who is only identified as Jane Doe, met LAPD detectives virtually in April.

Responding to reports of the investigation, a lawyer for T.I. and Tiny said in a statement, "The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country."

"Even assuming the story in the Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD 'accuser' has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations - or even examine them," the statement continued.

"... although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an 'accuser' who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim," it concluded.

Meanwhile, T.I. has dodged a similar case in Las Vegas after police determined that it falls outside the state's statute of limitations. Rachelle Jenks claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the couple in Sin City in 2010, but the complaint was only filed earlier this month, leaving cops unable to do anything.

Both Jane Doe and Rachelle are represented by attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who claimed in March that more than 30 women have come forward with allegations against the couple including "forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation in at least two states, including California and Georgia."