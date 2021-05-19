 
 

T.I. and Tiny Harris Dodge Sexual Assault Case Against Them in Las Vegas

Rachelle Jenks has accused the 'Whatever You Like' rapper and his wife of drugging and sexually assaulting her in Sin City in 2010, but police is forced to close it due to the state's statute of limitations.

AceShowbiz - Las Vegas police bosses have closed a sexual assault case against rapper T.I. and his wife, because it falls outside the state's statute of limitations.

Rachelle Jenks claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the couple in Sin City in 2010, but the complaint was only filed earlier this month (May 2021), leaving cops unable to do anything.

It's one of several drugging and sexual assault allegations made against the couple. Police in Los Angeles are investigating claims a woman made against the couple about an alleged incident in 2005.

According to a new police report obtained by TMZ, the accuser claims she met the rapper and his wife at a club, and accepted a drink from Tiny (Tameka Cottle), who invited her back to the pair's hotel room along with two other women.

  See also...

She was eventually left alone with T.I. and Tiny, took a shower with them and rubbed oil on the rap star as they watched a porn film.

The woman claims she felt sick, went to the bathroom to throw up, and blacked out. She woke up the next morning with a sore vagina and a burning sensation.

On reports of the couple being investigated, their lawyer Steve Sadow has previously issued a statement. "The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country," he said.

"Even assuming the story in the Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD 'accuser' has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations - or even examine them," Steve continued. "Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an 'accuser' who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim."

