Drew Barrymore Recalls What She Did to Hugh Grant During Their Drunk Make Out Session

May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore is spilling the beans on her past make-out session with Hugh Grant. More than a decade after starring opposite the British actor in "Music and Lyrics", the "Charlie's Angels" actress reminisced with her co-star on her talk show how she once drunkenly approached him and kissed him.

In the Thursday, May 20 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show", the 46-year-old first brought up the topic by saying, "I don't think we've ever talked about this, I walked into I think it was, like, The Waverly Inn, this was years ago, and I had a few drinks." She continued, "And I walked in and I ran into you and instead of saying hello, I grabbed you by the collar and I fully started kissing you."

Upon hearing Drew's recollection, Hugh laughed and confirmed, "Yes, I remember that." Drew then mimicked "The Undoing" actor's expression, and said, "The expression [you had] was, 'You've never greeted me that way before,' and then you had a second thought and you were like, 'You know, I'm not hating this.' And then we flirted and then it was like, 'OK, bye. See you soon.' "

The "Notting Hill" actor went on to admit that he found the drunk make-out session "really bizarre." He explained, "I was very drunk as well and I was with some very nice but not drunk studio executives from L.A., and they were very surprised." He continued, "One of them said, 'Oh, there is Drew Barrymore,' I get up to say hi and then we make out for 10 minutes and then I sit down, and we go on talking about the script."

Elsewhere in the interview, Hugh credited Drew for being "so nice" when he was dealing with his sex scandal back in 1995, recalling that she sent him a supportive letter. "You were so nice! It was during the dark days of my Divine Brown scandal, I was just an idiot. I was a grown-up idiot who got caught by the police," he recalled.

"I was back in England with 5,000 members of the press around the borders of my farm and I opened a letter, from you, that was very supportive and nice, and it was very cheering up and I thought, 'I love Drew Barrymore.' Words of support from an actress I didn't know in Hollywood was lovely," Hugh continued. He then gushed, "So, you will always have a place in my heart."

Drew explained she decided to write the letter because she could relate to the incident. "I loved you so much, that whole incident I related in my own life, and I think that whether it's an actor or politician or anything in between, we expect people to be infallible, perfect, never flawed, and God forbid we do anything in our personal lives that we would like to remain personal," she shared.

"But we don't have that privilege at a certain point because the cat gets let out of the bag and I just had to reach out to you," the actress reflected. She then gushed over Hugh as saying, "I just appreciated you and you were just the most charming human."