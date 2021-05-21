BTS Makes Case for Smooth Criminals in 'Butter' Music Video

Music

Following up their record-breaking disco-pop single 'Dynamite', the Grammy Award-nominated group returns with a summer song entirely in the English language.

AceShowbiz - BTS (Bangtan Boys) is here to melt ARMY's hearts this summer with their latest single "Butter". Debuted on midnight Thursday, May 20 (Friday, May 21 KST), the song is another disco-pop track entirely in the English language that follows up their immensely successful 2020 hit "Dynamite".

The accompanying music video has the seven-piece group showing their slick dance moves in various settings. At one point, they pose for their individual fake mugshots and then a group mugshot while still showcasing their superstar glow, making a case for smooth criminals.

"Oh when I look in the mirror/ I'll melt your heart into 2/ I got that superstar glow so...," Jin sings in the pre-chorus. The group's three other vocalists, Jungkook, Jimin and V, then take turns to take over in the first chorus, "Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)/ High like the moon rock with me baby/ Know that I got that heat/ Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap/ Get it, let it roll/ Smooth like butter."

For "Butter", BTS teamed up with a team of global music producers and composers once again, with the songwriting credits going to Rob Grimaldi, Stephen Kirk, Ron Perry, Jenna Andrews, Alex Bilowitz, Sebastian Garcia as well as and RM of BTS.

In a press release, "Butter" is described as "a dance pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS." Big Hit Music also said in a statement regarding the accompanying music video, "The highlight of this elevator-concept music video is the distinct choreography performed by each BTS member, in their individual frames and under the fancy stage spotlight."

BTS is set to make a debut performance of "Butter" at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which is going to take place on Sunday, May 23 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.