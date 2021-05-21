Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Seventh Child With 'Wild N Out' Model

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision Celebrity

A woman by the name of Alyssa Scott sparks speculation that she is pregnant with 'The Masked Singer' host's baby after she announces the name of her unborn child.

May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon is likely going to be a father of seven soon. The multi-hypenated star, who is currently expecting twins with Abby De La Rosa, is reportedly expecting his seventh child with another woman.

Speculation is running wild on the Internet that the former husband of Mariah Carey has impregnated his former "Wild N Out" employee after a woman by the name Alyssa Scott announced the name of her unborn baby. On Thursday, May 20, the woman unveiled the baby's name along with her naked picture from her maternity photo shoot.

In the said image posted on her Instagram account, the model posed in her birthday suit, flaunting her burgeoning baby bump. She simply wrote in the caption, "ZEN S. CANNON."

The caption prompted people to guess that Nick is the father of her child, with one of her followers bluntly asking, "nick cannon the dad ?" Alyssa has not responded to the fan's question yet, while a representative for Nick has not commented on the latest pregnancy speculation.

Should this be true, this will be Nick's seventh child. The 40-year-old shares 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also a father to 4-year-old son Golden "Sagon" Cannon and 5-month-old daughter Powerful Queen Cannon from his relationship with model Brittany Bell.

Meanwhile, Abby De La Rosa confirmed she's expecting twin boys with Nick in April of this year. Posting a video of her maternity photoshoot via Instagram, the mom-to-be bared her baby bump accompanied by the shirtless "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out" host.

"Our dearest sons - my miracle babies, thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels," Abby wrote in a note accompanying the clip.

She added, "Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU!" She closed the caption by praising her unborn babies, "You both are already so loved and we can't wait to meet you both."