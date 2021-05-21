Destiny's Child Nearly Got Pneumonia During 'Survivor' Video Shoot

Instagram Music

According to Michelle Williams, she and her two bandmates Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland risked pneumonia for the tough video shoot of their 2001 hit single 'Survivor'.

AceShowbiz - Destiny's Child stars Michelle Williams, Beyonce, and Kelly Rowland were sick as dogs for days after shooting beach scenes for their "Survivor" video.

Director Darren Grant created a sequence for the 20-year-old video, which involved the singers dancing around on the shore on a chilly morning, wearing skimpy costumes, and now Williams claims the trio risked pneumonia for the shoot.

"We were sick for days after that...," she tells "Good Morning America". "It looks hot out there (in the video), but it was freezing. (There was) no fabric. (Beyonce's mum) Miss Tina kept cutting... (I was like), 'Where's the fabric to cut?' "

"We survived that video."

In a previous interview, Michelle said she would never doubt the bond shared between her, Kelly, and Beyonce.

"My relationship with them is never in question," she smiled. "Because we give each other that access to tender moments like that, birthday parties, baby showers or just, 'Hey, come to the house for dinner'. To me. That means more than getting on stage. You know, it's that important to you to maintain friendships because a lot of people, they will say, Well, if my friend doesn't talk to me every week, that means they're not friends or, or is it more than moments for you that makes, these are my real friends, these are my sisters..."

When Kelly gave birth to her second child, her two bandmates even witnessed the moment via zoom. "It was beautiful," she gushed. "It was the most tender moment and (I'm) thankful that she decided to share that with us."