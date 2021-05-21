 
 

'Hocus Pocus 2' Confirmed to Bring Back Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy

'Hocus Pocus 2' Confirmed to Bring Back Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy
Walt Disney Pictures
Movie

The much-awaited sequel to the classic Halloween movie has been officially picked up with the three original main stars confirmed to reprise their respective roles.

  • May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - The "Hocus Pocus" sequel is officially a go, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy returning for the magical Disney+ project.

Midler confirmed she and her movie sisters had been offered deals to reprise their witch characters for a follow-up last year (20), and now Disney bosses have announced the trio will return for "Hocus Pocus 2" in 2022.

A statement from Disney reads, "It's all just a bunch of Hocus Pocus @BetteMidler, @SarahJessicaParker, and @KathyNajimy will reprise their roles as the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters in #HocusPocus2, coming fall 2022 to #DisneyPlus."

Parker was quick to follow up the announcement, taking to Instagram to write, "Yep. I'm ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok. #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @disneyplus Sisters???"

  See also...

Najimy added, "The people have spoken: I smell children... again. #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus," and Midler tweeted, "Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we're BACK! #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus."

The original was not an immediate hit when it was released in 1993, but the film has become a cult classic and Halloween favourite in recent years. The sequel has been in the works since 2019.

Last year, the trio got together for a reunion special "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover" as a part of Midler's annual Hulaween festivities to benefit the New York Restoration Project.

The reunion followed the three sisters who return from the dead to terrorize a New England town.

You can share this post!

Luke Goss' Upcoming NFT Art Collection Valued at $400 Million

Destiny's Child Nearly Got Pneumonia During 'Survivor' Video Shoot
Related Posts
Bette Midler Shares Excitement in Returning for 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Bette Midler Shares Excitement in Returning for 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Most Read
'Persuasion' Adds Cosmo Jarvis, Suki Waterhouse and Richard E. Grant to Its Cast
Movie

'Persuasion' Adds Cosmo Jarvis, Suki Waterhouse and Richard E. Grant to Its Cast

Zack Snyder Says WB Passed on His Third '300' Movie Centering on Gay Romance

Zack Snyder Says WB Passed on His Third '300' Movie Centering on Gay Romance

Martin Freeman Brands Jim Carrey 'Narcissistic B**locks' for Behavior on 'Man on the Moon' Set

Martin Freeman Brands Jim Carrey 'Narcissistic B**locks' for Behavior on 'Man on the Moon' Set

John Boyega Confirmed to Return for 'Attack the Block' Sequel

John Boyega Confirmed to Return for 'Attack the Block' Sequel

Cher Gets Excited Over Biopic Treatment on Eve of 75th Birthday

Cher Gets Excited Over Biopic Treatment on Eve of 75th Birthday

'Friends' Reunion Is Full of Love and Laugh in First Trailer

'Friends' Reunion Is Full of Love and Laugh in First Trailer

Jennifer Hudson Perfectly Channels Aretha Franklin in 'Respect' New Trailer

Jennifer Hudson Perfectly Channels Aretha Franklin in 'Respect' New Trailer

Salma Hayek Lost Big Movie Roles Due to Mexican Heritage Despite Glowing Auditions

Salma Hayek Lost Big Movie Roles Due to Mexican Heritage Despite Glowing Auditions

James Corden Gets Mixed Reactions for Hosting 'Friends' Reunion Following First Trailer

James Corden Gets Mixed Reactions for Hosting 'Friends' Reunion Following First Trailer

Daniel Raddcliffe's 'Deathly Hallows' Wand and Glasses Up for Auction

Daniel Raddcliffe's 'Deathly Hallows' Wand and Glasses Up for Auction

Marvel Boss Regrets Not Casting Asian Actor for Ancient One in 'Doctor Strange'

Marvel Boss Regrets Not Casting Asian Actor for Ancient One in 'Doctor Strange'

'Hocus Pocus 2' Confirmed to Bring Back Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy

'Hocus Pocus 2' Confirmed to Bring Back Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy