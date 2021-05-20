 
 

Glen Campbell's Son Ties the Knot With Producer of Late Father's Documentary

Cal Campbell exchanges wedding vows with 'Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me' producer Kayla Thornton in Hawaii with just eight guests in attendance, including his mother Kim Campbell.

AceShowbiz - Glen Campbell's son has married one of the producers behind a 2014 documentary about the late country music legend's farewell tour.

Drummer/producer Cal Campbell tied the knot with Kayla Thornton in Hawaii on May 14, with just eight guests in attendance, including the groom's mother, Kim Campbell, and her boyfriend, Dr. Russell Sheppel, reports People.com.

Recalling how the couple first met, Cal explained, "As one of the producers of our documentary, 'Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me', Kayla came to know and love my dad, and we became dear friends.

"It means a lot to me that she got to experience his 'Long Goodbye' with us. I can't wait for a 'wifetime' with my best friend!"

Glen died after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease in 2017, and to honour his dad, the groom borrowed one of the "Rhinestone Cowboy" hitmaker's white tuxedo jackets with tails, while the wedding party also raised a toast in his memory.

The singer's widow said, "Glen would be proud of Cal's musical journey as a musician and member of Beck's band, but more importantly for the godly man he has become and for the woman of valor he has chosen to share his life with."

"I wore the wedding ring Glen gave me during the wedding and we shared a toast remembering Glen after they were pronounced man and wife."

"Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me", directed by James Keach, chronicled the musician's struggle with Alzheimer's as he embarked on his final trek back in 2011.

