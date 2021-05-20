 
 

Lil Peep's Mother Explains Wrongful Death Lawsuit Was Her Means to Get 'Justice' for Late Rapper

Liza Womack, who has been suing her late son's managers since October 2019, believes that she will be 'glad' and satisfied if his managers 'are held accountable for their actions.'

AceShowbiz - Lil Peep's mother further detailed the reason why she filed a wrongful death lawsuit for her late son. Liza Womack, who has been suing the rapper's managers since October 2019, stressed that she took the legal action to get "justice" for him.

The 58-year-old spoke up about the matter in an interview with Pitchfork. "I want justice for Gus," she said of her late son, whose real name was Gustav Elijah Ahr. "That's why I'm doing this. Whatever form it takes, what I'm looking for is for people to be held accountable for their behavior."

"I see examples of the pressures other artists are under," she added. "With COVID, I know there aren't performances, so in a way there's this pause, and it can be frustrating. But on the other hand they all got a break. Gus would've loved the break."

Womack, who divulged that she has had "two strokes", vowed that she will not "die until [she takes] care of this matter." She also hopes that by filing the lawsuit, she wants the defendants to know that " that people aren't going to just walk away and give up. You can't give up. It's your kid."

The grieving mother believed "If people are held accountable for their actions, [she] will feel that justice has been done." She then noted, "You learn to live with the pain, and you're a different person, because when your child dies, the person that you were dies, too. But I will be glad, and I hope to feel satisfaction."

Womack sued First Access Entertainment, Bryant Ortega and Belinda Mercer as she accused them of being responsible for Peep's death from an accidental overdose in November 2017. In March, she added FAE CEO Sarah Stennett as a co-defendant to her suit for breaching her fiduciary duty. The case is now scheduled to go before a jury trial on November 10, 2021.

In the lawsuit, Womack claimed Belinda neglected his concerns regarding a scheduled performance. He reportedly told the manager that he did not want to perform. However, she allegedly pushed him to take "an excessive amount of Xanax" so he would be "sick" enough to claim the insurance policy to cover any cancelled shows.

