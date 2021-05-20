 
 

Black Eyed Peas to Deliver 4K Interactive Streaming Concert in June

Black Eyed Peas to Deliver 4K Interactive Streaming Concert in June
Instagram
Music

will.i.am, Taboo and apl.de.ap have teamed up with bosses at Melrose Media for their first concert since the coronavirus pandemic shut down venues and festivals in 2020.

  • May 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Black Eyed Peas stars will.i.am, Taboo, and apl.de.ap are cooking up a special virtual show.

The six-time Grammy Award winners have paired with bosses at Melrose Media for the 4K interactive streaming event, which will mark the "I Got a Feeling" hitmakers' first concert since the coronavirus pandemic shut down venues and festivals.

The band is promising a few surprises, and in a statement Taboo admits they will be "emotional" about playing together again.

"Doing our first live show with an audience in 14 months is going to be a very emotional experience," he shares in a statement. "We've made it, and our families have made it, surviving against the odds to get back on stage in front of a live audience."

  See also...

Melrose Media founders Manuel Molina and Amos Rozenberg have also issued a statement about the group's upcoming virtual show. "We can't wait to give fans around the world this unique interactive 4k streaming experience of the Black Eyed Peas from the safety of their homes," they said.

Broadcasting via new blockchain streaming platform Eluv.io., the film will be produced by chiefs from Paramax Films, Black Dog Films, and Ridley Scott Associates, and viewers will be able to experience their own immersive perspective of the concert thanks to footage from multiple cameras.

Tickets for the June 11 show and a virtual meet and greet opportunity are available at beplive.com.

The show will be the group's first in support of their 2020 album "Translation". About the effort itself, will previously told Billboard, "This is a comeback." He elaborated, "This record was, 'Alright, now that we did that one, let's focus on doing what we know how to do and let's make international songs.'"

You can share this post!

Glen Campbell's Son Ties the Knot With Producer of Late Father's Documentary

'RHONJ': Jennifer Aydin Reveals the One Who Instigated Evan Goldschneider's Cheating Rumors
Related Posts
Black Eyed Peas and Enrique Iglesias Strongly Urged to Cancel Saudi Arabia Performance

Black Eyed Peas and Enrique Iglesias Strongly Urged to Cancel Saudi Arabia Performance

Black Eyed Peas and CL Are Bank Robbers in 'Dopeness' Music Video

Black Eyed Peas and CL Are Bank Robbers in 'Dopeness' Music Video

Black Eyed Peas Has 'Big Love' on First Single Since Fergie's Exit

Black Eyed Peas Has 'Big Love' on First Single Since Fergie's Exit

will.i.am Promises Black Eyed Peas Will Never Replace Fergie

will.i.am Promises Black Eyed Peas Will Never Replace Fergie

Most Read
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Boss Defends Iron Maiden's Omission From 2021 Induction
Music

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Boss Defends Iron Maiden's Omission From 2021 Induction

Ministry Guitarist Leaves Band One Year After Being Accused of Having Sex With Two Minors

Ministry Guitarist Leaves Band One Year After Being Accused of Having Sex With Two Minors

Chris Martin Forced to Abandon Plans to Use Emoji for New Coldplay Song Titles

Chris Martin Forced to Abandon Plans to Use Emoji for New Coldplay Song Titles

Olivia Rodrigo Admits She's Worried Disney Role Might Hinder Music Career

Olivia Rodrigo Admits She's Worried Disney Role Might Hinder Music Career

Brothers Osborne Tapped for Concert for Love and Acceptance

Brothers Osborne Tapped for Concert for Love and Acceptance

Bebe Rexha Insists She 'Won't Stop' Despite 'Upsetting' Album Chart Performance

Bebe Rexha Insists She 'Won't Stop' Despite 'Upsetting' Album Chart Performance

Contestant Pulls Out of Eurovision Song Contest After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Contestant Pulls Out of Eurovision Song Contest After Covid-19 Diagnosis

'Duran Duran' Announce Comeback Album 'Future Past'

'Duran Duran' Announce Comeback Album 'Future Past'

Celine Dion Thankful for Vegas Show as It Allows Her to Really Embrace Motherhood

Celine Dion Thankful for Vegas Show as It Allows Her to Really Embrace Motherhood

Phoebe Bridgers Gets to Be Heart-Eating Nurse in Jackson Browne's New Music Video

Phoebe Bridgers Gets to Be Heart-Eating Nurse in Jackson Browne's New Music Video

Black Eyed Peas to Deliver 4K Interactive Streaming Concert in June

Black Eyed Peas to Deliver 4K Interactive Streaming Concert in June